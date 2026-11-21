ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condemned Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, reaffirming Islamabad’s support for the Kingdom’s right to defend its citizens and territory.

The statement came in response to a Houthi strike that damaged several floors of a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District and neighboring buildings. Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Riyadh early Saturday, the Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said.

The Houthis said on X they were striking targets across Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh. The Kingdom’s Civil Defense also issued early-warning alerts in Al-Sulayyil governorate, south of Riyadh, and in Najran, near the Kingdom’s border with Yemen.

In his post on X, PM Sharif described Houthi attacks on the Kingdom as “acts of reckless aggression,” adding that targeting civilian infrastructure and economic facilities was totally unacceptable and threatened regional peace and stability.

“Pakistan stands in unwavering solidarity with our brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people,” Sharif said. “We fully support the Kingdom’s right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and to protect its citizens and residents.”

Saudi air defenses intercepted five drones and three ballistic missiles on Friday, including the two missiles aimed at Jazan. The Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis, said it was conducting operations against Houthi targets and missile capabilities in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz, as well as facilities at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a bilateral defense agreement in Sept. last year, followed by the signing of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye on Aug. 7. Both agreements treat attack against one member as an attack against all.

Pakistan has warned the Houthis against attacking the Kingdom in recent statements.

“We will continue to support all efforts for lasting peace and stability in the region,” Sharif said in his X post.