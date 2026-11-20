ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has backed the establishment of a new cricket academy in Saudi Arabia, saying young players need proper facilities and opportunities to develop their talent, as he attended its launch in the eastern city of Al Khobar.

Cricket has gained ground in Saudi Arabia, driven partly by its large South Asian expatriate population. The Kingdom established the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in 2020, while its growing cooperation with Pakistan aims to strengthen cricket infrastructure and create more opportunities for players.

Speaking to members of the Pakistani community during his visit, Afridi welcomed the establishment of the International Sports Academy and pledged his support for the initiative.

“If you have a lot of talent, but if there are no platforms, it is useless. The talent is wasted,” he said during the visit.

“Talent is everywhere. Especially, the Asian community is very much here. So, we should take a lot of advantage of this Cricket Academy.”

Afridi said the presence of cricket-loving communities from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal offered an opportunity to develop the sport through organized training and facilities.

The former Pakistan captain also referred to plans for two international-standard cricket grounds, which he said had been announced by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Afridi was attending the academy’s launch alongside former Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Khan and former women’s national team captain Nida Dar. The academy’s chief executive, Maryam Umar, welcomed the visiting players.

According to the organizers, the academy aims to provide school and college students with cricket training and opportunities to develop their skills.

Afridi said sporting opportunities should be available to children alongside conventional academic pathways, drawing on his own experience of taking up cricket at school.

“It is not necessary that every child becomes an engineer or a doctor,” he said.

The former all-rounder also emphasized the importance of physical fitness and encouraged members of the Pakistani community to take care of their mental and physical health.

“Health is everything. Health makes you strong,” he said.

Afridi praised overseas Pakistanis for their contributions to their home country and said he hoped to visit the community more regularly to share his experience with aspiring cricketers.