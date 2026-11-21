KARACHI: Pakistan and Sweden have agreed to work toward modernizing their bilateral investment treaty to encourage greater two-way investment, Pakistan's Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) said on Saturday, following talks between the two sides in Islamabad.

Pakistan and Sweden enjoy longstanding and cordial relations. Sweden was the first Scandinavian country to establish diplomatic relations with Pakistan in 1949. Over the years, the two sides have developed multifaceted relations especially in trade, economy, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

The bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Sweden touched $278.8 million in fiscal year 2023-2024, with Pakistan’s exports to Sweden amounting to $149.4 million and imports to $129.4 million, according to the Pakistani foreign office.

Senior officials from both sides participated in the talks to modernize the 1981 Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between Pakistan and Sweden that marked an important step towards updating the framework governing bilateral investment relations and a shared commitment to promoting economic cooperation.

"Technical teams from both countries have made significant progress on key provisions of the draft treaty, reflecting the constructive engagement and continued cooperation between the negotiating sides," the SIFC said in a statement.

"The ongoing negotiations represent an important milestone in Pakistan–Sweden economic relations, with the modernization of the treaty expected to provide an updated framework for investment cooperation, encourage private-sector participation and create further opportunities for mutually beneficial economic engagement."

During the talks, SIFC Secretary Jamil Ahmed Qureshi underscored the significance of developing a contemporary investment framework that responds to "evolving economic priorities and provides an enabling environment for bilateral investment," according to the SIFC.

Sweden's ambassador to Pakistan appreciated Pakistan's constructive engagement and reaffirmed Sweden's interest in expanding economic linkages with Pakistan, particularly in areas of sustainable investment, innovation and job creation, the SIFC said.

The development came two days after the 20th round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Sweden, during which both sides conducted a comprehensive review of the full spectrum of bilateral ties.

"Discussions encompassed key areas of mutual interest, including political engagement, economic cooperation, trade and commercial exchanges, people-to-people contacts, educational cooperation and consular matters," the Pakistani foreign office said.