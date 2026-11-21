ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has climbed 17 places on the latest United Nations (UN) e-governance survey released this week, reflecting improvements in the country’s digital public service delivery.

The 14th edition of the survey found that 151 of the 194 countries now have high or very high E-Government Development Index (EGDI) values, examining the transition toward AI-enabled and potentially agentic public administration. It highlights opportunities for more proactive and responsive services.

Pakistan ranks 119th among 194 countries on EGDI 2026, which assessed how effectively governments deliver services to citizens online. This is Pakistan’s second consecutive improvement on the EDGI, compared to 136th in 2024 and 150th in 2022. The country’s overall EGDI score has increased by 23 percent, from 0.5096 in 2024 to 0.6264 in 2026.

The development comes at a time when the South Asian country of over 240 million accelerates its digital transformation agenda, with the government expanding online public services, promoting digital payments and rolling out initiatives to improve Internet connectivity and citizen access to government platforms.

“Pakistan’s improvement coincides with the enactment of the Digital Nation Pakistan Act, 2025, which establishes a more formal governance architecture for national digital transformation,” the survey read.

The Digital Nation Pakistan initiative, launched last year, aims to expand e-governance, a cashless economy and online public services while safeguarding national cyber infrastructure.

South Asia stood out in 2026 and illustrated a mixed pathway of Digital Public Infrastructure-led acceleration and mobile-first catch-up. Pakistan posted one of the region’s largest gains, with India moving into the very high EGDI group and Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh also improving, according to the survey.

Taken together, these shifts suggested that Southern Asia was benefiting from the diffusion of DPI models, mobile-accessible service delivery and broader digital-state modernization. At the same time, the subregion remained highly uneven, and improvements should be read alongside persistent challenges related to affordability, inclusion, infrastructure quality, institutional execution and the capacity to translate legal and policy reforms into measurable service outcomes.

Legislative adoption should not be interpreted as evidence that implementation impacts have already been fully realized, it said.

“Its significance lies primarily in establishing the institutional and legal foundations for future coordination,” the survey read.

“Tangible improvements in service delivery, interoperability, data governance and user outcomes will depend on the effective adoption, implementation and nationwide rollout of digital solutions at a broader and more inclusive scale, supported by adequate budget prioritization, appropriate skills and institutional and organizational capacity, sufficient financial technical and human resources, and sustained political commitment.”