ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s freelancers and small software companies are losing international clients and facing higher transaction costs because major global payment platforms such as PayPal and Stripe do not operate directly in the country, industry representatives told Arab News on Friday.

The absence of these payment gateways has made it difficult for Pakistani businesses to receive international payments, particularly from customers in Western markets, where familiar, one-click payment options can influence purchasing decisions.

Akhtar Sharif, business-to-consumer director at Veroke, an Islamabad-based software firm, said the restrictions were costing Pakistani companies high-value clients, particularly in the United States and other Western markets.

“We lose a majority of big, high-value clients, because when we target Western, and particularly US, audiences, they want to pay simply and easily, with one click and with a trust factor like PayPal or Stripe,” he told Arab News.

Sharif said international customers were more comfortable using established payment platforms because they offered familiar checkout systems and the ability to raise disputes if something went wrong.

The lack of such services also restricted Pakistani companies from developing and selling their own digital products internationally, pushing much of the country’s technology sector toward lower-margin services, he added.

“Because such payment gateways aren’t available, Pakistan’s IT industry is heavily trapped in low-margin services and the services business.”

While larger technology companies can work around these restrictions by registering businesses and opening bank accounts overseas, smaller firms and independent professionals often lack the resources to do so.

Sharif said companies seeking to serve international customers often had little choice but to establish legal and banking arrangements abroad, adding to their operating costs.

He said Pakistani banks sometimes held incoming payments for several days while requesting supporting documents and clarifications, making it difficult for companies to access their earnings promptly.

“For a long time, the dollars we earn get trapped in US banks,” he said, adding that although the revenue was generated through work done in Pakistan, much of it remained parked in overseas banking systems.

Uzair Janjua, HR manager at Eurus Technologies, said the absence of direct international payment services increased transaction costs and created additional administrative hurdles for technology businesses.

He said companies often had to establish an overseas intermediary arrangement through which international payments were first received before being transferred to Pakistan through formal banking channels.

“The biggest loss from this is to our freelancers and the smaller companies,” Janjua told Arab News.

Shoab Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), said the absence of PayPal and Stripe did not affect every segment of the country’s technology industry equally.

He said the difficulties extended beyond freelancers to e-commerce businesses and companies selling software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and online subscriptions, which rely on convenient payment options for international customers.

Khan said freelancers working through platforms such as Upwork and Fiverr had access to alternative payment methods, including Payoneer, but international customers often preferred PayPal because of its convenience.

He explained that freelancers who secured clients independently, including through social media, faced greater difficulties receiving payments directly from individual customers, for whom services such as PayPal offered a simpler way to transfer money.

The absence of these services also affected customer confidence, he said, as potential international clients sometimes questioned why Pakistani businesses could not offer payment options available in neighboring countries, including India and Bangladesh.

The government, meanwhile, says it is working to address the problem, although there is no indication of when either PayPal or Stripe might begin operating directly in Pakistan.

An IT ministry official, speaking to Arab News on condition of anonymity, said the government had been working to facilitate technology exporters and freelancers and had directed the State Bank of Pakistan to improve payment arrangements for the sector.

The official said several international payment platforms were already accessible to Pakistani IT businesses, while the government was also trying to bring major global gateways such as PayPal and Stripe to Pakistan.

“We have offered regulatory reforms to bring such companies here and we hope they will decide to come,” the official said.

He added that one international payment company had placed Pakistan among its top five potential destinations for future expansion, although decisions by such companies ultimately depended on their commercial considerations.

The official said previous discussions with PayPal, including around 2022, had highlighted difficulties related to the repatriation of funds, State Bank regulations and taxation as major hurdles to the company’s entry into Pakistan.

The ministry had also been in contact with Stripe, the official said, but establishing operations in a new market could take time and no final breakthrough had been reached.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja was contacted by Arab News for comment but did not respond.