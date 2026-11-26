Ukraine conducted nearly 500 long-range strikes in 2026

Ukrainian drones reached Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Siberia

PARIS: Ukraine launched nearly 500 strikes at Russian targets more than 500 kilometers away in 2026 — more than in the first four years of the war combined, according to data from the ACLED conflict monitor. Most of those barrages hit Russian territory, with Ukrainian drones reaching Moscow, Saint Petersburg and as far away as Siberia, AFP’s analysis of ACLED’s figures up to November 20 shows. But some targets were as far as 1,500 kilometers away from both sides, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claiming strikes on two vessels off the coast of Libya on Sunday that sank a Russian corvette-class warship. The widening theater and uptick in intensity come at a time when efforts to end Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II have stalled, with Kyiv seeking to gain an edge on the battlefield that would strengthen its hand at the negotiating table. As early as December 2025, ACLED recorded another strike claimed by Kyiv in the Mediterranean, not far from the Greek and Libyan coasts, on an oil tanker from the “shadow fleet” Russia uses to dodge Western sanctions on Moscow’s fossil fuel exports. “The incident was considered the first attack of its kind in the area since the start of the war in Ukraine,” the global conflict monitor said. - As far as Africa? - According to ACLED, Ukraine’s forces also attacked a Russian ship under Western sanctions near Sicily in early September 2026, around 500 kilometers from Libya. In the middle of that month, the divided north African country’s UN-backed government denied a CNN report that it had allowed Ukraine to use a military base in the northwest to launch drones at Russia’s shadow fleet in the Mediterranean. Far to the south, a tanker which had sailed to Senegal from Russia was damaged by four explosions off the coast of the capital Dakar in November 2025. While the cause of the explosions is unknown, several experts told AFP that the evidence and the tanker’s Russian origin pointed to the possibility of Ukrainian involvement. Though Kyiv did not claim responsibility, ACLED called that prospect “likely.” The monitor also pointed to suspicions of Ukrainian involvement in the sabotage of another Russian shadow fleet ship in the Gulf of Aden in June 2026, citing reports in shipping specialists TradeWinds News and Mica Center. - Black Sea strikes spread - The escalation has also been evident closer to home. While strikes on shipping in the Black Sea have been a regular feature of the war, they have become increasingly frequent and widespread in recent months. In September, the Ambrey maritime risk management firm recorded dozens of attacks on merchant vessels over the past 12 months in areas of the strategic waterway which had not previously been at risk of the conflict’s overspill. According to AFP’s analysis of ACLED’s figures, Kyiv launched around 30 attacks at Black Sea targets more than 200 kilometers from either Ukrainian shores or the front line in 2026 — a five-to-sixfold increase on 2025.