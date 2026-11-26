ROME: EU leaders are far from reaching a deal on the bloc’s nearly €1.6 trillion ($1.75 trillion) budget proposal for 2028 to 2034, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.

“We’re light-years away from a solution,” Meloni told reporters before an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels.

“We are not willing to sign off on a budget under which we would have to give more to receive ⁠less,” she added.

While ⁠the budget only starts in 2028, leaders want to have a deal by year-end because, as well as in France, there are elections next year in Italy, Poland, Greece, Estonia, Finland and Slovakia that could complicate ⁠negotiations.

The seven-year budget requires unanimous approval from all 27 member states.

Meloni also reiterated Italy’s concerns about signs that the Russia-Ukraine war could spread to the Mediterranean, after Ukraine sank a Russian military vessel in Libyan waters on Sunday.

“I believe that the war must not widen to the Mediterranean. We have to be clear with our Ukrainian friends and with our partners,” Meloni ⁠said.

“I ⁠intend to be very clear with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky,” she added.

Her remarks echoed those of Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday that he had telephoned his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, stressing Italy’s commitment to Libya’s territorial integrity.

Another Italian coalition party, the far-right League, also condemned the attack, calling it “unacceptable” and warning that it risked destabilising the north African country.