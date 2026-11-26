- Neculaescu emphasized the importance of the Black Sea on the EU and NATO agenda
BERLIN: The Black Sea must remain a priority on the European Union and NATO agenda, Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu said on Thursday after meeting his German counterpart, adding he had asked Germany to help strengthen Romanian defenses.
“Russia has intensified its provocations as can be seen... in the Black Sea region,” Neculaescu said. “I have requested today a substantial German presence in Romania, including through capabilities.”