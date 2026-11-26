ISLAMABAD: The Makkah pact nations will discuss the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen when officials from the mutual defense agreement meet in Islamabad on Thursday, Pakistan’s defense minister told AFP.

Khawaja Asif said the “continuous turmoil south of Saudi Arabia will obviously be one agenda point in the meeting and it is very important,” confirming that defense and foreign ministers from the Gulf Kingdom, Türkiye and Pakistan would attend.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the pact in August, with the three Muslim nations pledging to come to each other’s aid in the event of an attack.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated barrages by the Houthis in Yemen, with the group targeting cities, oil facilities and shipping since fighting in Yemen’s civil war intensified in July.

“Any threat to Saudi Arabia is a threat to Pakistan and Turkiye according to the pact, which is absolutely clear,” Asif said on Wednesday, praising Riyadh’s handling of the conflict with the Houthis, who hold swathes of territory in Yemen, including its capital Sanaa.

He said the pact, which was formed during the expansion of the war in the Middle East following US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, was still at a “nascent stage.”

“Initially we need to have frequent meetings to steer what is being formulated, in a way that in the next couple of months we have everything in place so that we can move forward,” he added.

Asif declined to comment on how the pact would react to a direct attack by Iran on Saudi Arabia, and identified Israel as a possible threat to other countries in the region.

“The possibility of some conflict, or aggression from the Israeli side exists, so we need to close our ranks, the countries of this region,” he said.

Pakistan brokered a June accord that led to a brief halt in fighting between the United States and Iran and set a roadmap for further agreement on reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz and for negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program.

But the truce collapsed, with Washington and Tehran accusing each other of violating the agreement, prompting months of shuttle diplomacy to resuscitate the ceasefire, led principally by mediators Qatar and Pakistan.

Last week Pakistan’s powerful army chief Asim Munir met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Asif said Pakistan had played “a very, very constructive role” between Washington and Tehran but the outcome of ongoing mediation was “still fragile” and peace was “not yet embedded in a way people were expecting.”