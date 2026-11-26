ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Zeeshan Ali spent months in China rehearsing how to enter a space station, respond to an emergency and run experiments in near-weightlessness. He also had to learn Mandarin. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old Pakistani fighter pilot entered China’s Tiangong space station as its first foreign astronaut.

Ali flew with Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi aboard Shenzhou-24, which lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China at 8:18 a.m. Beijing time. The spacecraft docked three hours and 38 minutes later and the three astronauts entered the station that afternoon.

Ali is the first Pakistani to reach orbit. He is expected to spend about a week on Tiangong as a payload specialist, the crew member assigned to carry out scientific work. For China, which built and operates Tiangong, the mission marks the first time it has hosted an astronaut from another country aboard the station.

The flight extends a partnership that began with satellites. China launched Pakistan’s first satellite in 1990, and the two countries began exploring a crewed mission in 2019, according to Pakistan’s space agency, SUPARCO. They reached a final agreement in 2025 to select and train Pakistani astronauts.

“This mission actually, we can also say in one way that it is an outcome of the long-term relationship and cooperation between Pakistan and China,” Ayesha Jagirani, who oversees international research partnerships at SUPARCO, told Arab News.

FROM COCKPIT TO ORBIT

Pakistan invited nominations from across the country and screened candidates for physical and mental fitness, academic qualifications and the ability to carry out scientific work in orbit.

“Based on that we had around, it’s 19 candidates,” Jagirani said.

Chinese evaluators selected Ali and fellow Pakistani pilot Khurram Daud for final training. The two spent months at China’s astronaut training center, using a replica of the station to practice emergency procedures and rehearse the experiments. Daud trained as Ali’s backup.

Ali’s experience as a fighter pilot gave him a grounding in how aircraft behave in flight and how crews handle complex operations under pressure, Jagirani said. One of the biggest challenges was learning the language he would use with his Chinese crewmates.

“He’s now fluent also in Chinese to communicate and all,” Jagirani said.

Pakistani universities and research institutions submitted about 300 proposals for the flight. Four experiments were selected. One will test growing microalgae in orbit, where they could eventually help provide nutrients and oxygen on longer missions.

Three experiments are due to remain outside the station for about a year, long after Ali returns. One will examine how quinoa seeds hold up under exposure to space. The others will test materials made by combining different substances, including one designed to repair itself when damaged.

“By sending him in the space station, we will be opening new ventures and we will [be] opening new areas and we will have a lot of other opportunities for the upcoming missions,” SUPARCO General Manager Muhammad Maisam Raza told Arab News.

BIRYANI AND NIHARI IN ORBIT

Tiangong circles Earth roughly 16 times a day at an altitude of about 400 kilometers (250 miles), Raza said. The crew follows a set schedule despite the rapid succession of sunrises and sunsets. The lights are adjusted to mimic day and night, and dinner is at 6 p.m.

“These arrangements will be made so that the astronauts will have an experience of normal daytime and nighttime,” Raza said.

Ali’s menu will also include familiar dishes from home. Raza said halal meals would be available and could be reheated aboard the station.

“For the food, there are around 200 dishes of the normal food that we eat here, which will be available on board,” he said.

“For the Pakistani astronauts, the normal food we eat like biryani, like nihari, like chicken korma, so, these types of our normal food will be available on board,” Raza added, listing a spiced rice dish, a slow-cooked stew and a chicken curry.

Jagirani said she hoped the flight would give Pakistani students a reason to see space research as work they could do themselves. She said that was also part of what the agency looked for in its candidates.

“If a person has that ability of leadership to take forward that step, not just to go and visit a station and come back with a flag that I’m the first astronaut, but to actually utilize it,” Jagirani said.