ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed regional peace and security with Iran’s Abbas Araghchi in a telephone call on Thursday, the foreign office said, ahead of a meeting of ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye under their mutual Makkah defense pact.

The conversation comes as Islamabad prepares to host senior ministers and officials from the three countries amid continuing tensions in the Middle East, while pursuing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the United States and Iran.

Pakistan has sought to maintain close diplomatic ties with neighboring Iran while strengthening its defense partnership with Saudi Arabia and expanding security cooperation with Türkiye.

“The two leaders ... exchanged views on the wider regional situation and efforts to promote peace and security in the region,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement circulated after the conversation between Dar and Araghchi.

They also discussed cooperation at multilateral forums, including the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), a regional grouping that promotes trade, economic integration and connectivity among its member states.

“Foreign Minister Araghchi reiterated the invitation to Pakistan to participate in the 18th ECO Summit, scheduled to be held in Tehran on 3-4 December 2026,” the statement added.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA also reported the telephone conversation, saying the two foreign ministers had discussed the latest regional developments.

Neither side mentioned the upcoming Makkah pact meeting in its account of the conversation.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement on Aug. 7, committing themselves to treating an armed attack against any one of the three countries as an attack against all.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told AFP on Wednesday that the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen would be among the issues discussed at the Islamabad meeting.

Pakistan has maintained regular contact with Tehran as part of its mediation efforts since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February.

Pakistan helped broker a ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran in June that envisaged further negotiations on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical international oil shipping route, and resolving differences over Iran’s nuclear program.

The agreement subsequently broke down amid mutual accusations of violations, with Pakistan continuing diplomatic efforts to revive the ceasefire. Pakistan’s Foreign Office reaffirmed last week that Islamabad remained actively involved in the mediation process.