ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s central bank plans to issue its first regulatory guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence in banks by March 2027, seeking to prevent unfair lending decisions, strengthen fraud detection and protect customers as financial institutions increasingly embrace the technology, a senior official said on Thursday.

The regulatory push comes as banks in Pakistan turn to artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up loan approvals, detect suspicious transactions and improve customer services while reducing operating costs.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Financial Stability Review 2024, roughly half of Pakistan’s 55 regulated financial institutions have either deployed AI or are actively developing systems using the technology.

“The draft AI Guidelines establish a risk-based framework for responsible AI adoption across all SBP Regulated Entities,” SBP Deputy Governor Saleem Ullah told Arab News in a written response.

“The framework will help to improve human oversight and safeguards against any potential discriminatory outcomes for AI-enabled credit assessments, promote real-time fraud monitoring and protection against emerging threats such as false identities,” he said.

The SBP official said the guidelines would also strengthen customer protection by ensuring banks could explain decisions made using AI and customers had access to human review of those decisions.

“The draft guidelines are being finalized taking industry consultation into account,” he added. “Following the requisite approval, the guidelines will be issued. The expected timeline is Q1 2027 (Jan-Mar).”

Under the proposed framework, bank boards and senior management would be required to oversee the use of AI, assess associated risks, ensure proper management of customer data and test AI models for reliability and fairness.

The guidelines would also cover cybersecurity, risks arising from third-party technology providers and agentic AI, which allows systems to perform tasks and make decisions with varying degrees of autonomy.

Speaking at the “Bank of the Future” forum in Karachi on Tuesday, Saleem Ullah said AI had become essential to expanding access to financial services and improving banking efficiency, but innovation could not come at the expense of customer rights.

“At the same time, transparency, accountability and the protection of customer rights must remain central to automated decision-making processes,” he said, adding that financial stability and technological advancement must progress hand in hand.

Industry experts, however, say the growing reliance on AI also raises concerns about Pakistan’s dependence on foreign technology providers and the security of sensitive financial data.

“The source of technology matters,” said Muhammad Sufyan Khan, an AI and fintech expert at Arif Habib Investment Bank. “When platforms use foreign algorithms to build customer profiles and gauge user behavior, data privacy becomes a major concern.”

“If a digital platform holds data on half of Pakistan’s population, we have to ask where that data resides.”

Calling for greater investment in domestic tech firms, he added: “There should not be a monopoly of technology. That is a warning sign.”