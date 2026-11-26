KARACHI: Pakistani exporters signed trade deals worth approximately $168 million with international buyers at a four-day food exhibition in Karachi, a senior trade official said on Thursday, with China leading buying commitments and agreements with Saudi businesses valued at $7.6 million.

The fourth edition of FoodAg Pakistan took place as the country seeks to regain lost ground in international food markets following a 29 percent decline in its food exports to $5.02 billion in the last fiscal year. Islamabad is also pursuing a target agreed with Saudi Arabia in August to raise agricultural and food exports to the Kingdom to $3 billion within two years.

The exhibition brought together 400 Pakistani exporters from more than 20 food and agriculture subsectors and over 900 international buyers from 80 countries, including major global brands.

“A total of 100 MoUs, export contracts, distribution and trade agreements were signed between Pakistani exporters and international buyers, with quantified transactions of approximately $167.82 million,” Athar Khokhar, director general for agriculture at the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), told Arab News.

The deals comprised export contracts worth $135.18 million, memorandums of understanding valued at $31.83 million and a trade agreement worth approximately $820,000.

China led buying commitments with a $50 million sales order, a $12 million sesame agreement, an $8 million seafood and storage agreement and several fish and fishmeal agreements worth $5 million each.

Agreements with British buyers amounted to $12.11 million, followed by Saudi Arabia at $7.6 million. Bahrain accounted for another $43,002 in deals.

“According to consolidated exhibitor feedback, more than 5,800 B2B meetings were held between Pakistani exporters and international buyers, with exhibitors reporting total expected business of approximately $900 million,” Khokhar said, referring to business-to-business interactions.

Deals were concluded across a range of sectors, including rice, fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry and dairy, seafood, processed foods, cereals, spices and food-related services.

International buyer delegations also visited Pakistani production facilities during the final two days of the exhibition to assess processing capacity, quality systems and compliance with food safety standards.

Senior TDAP officials held meetings with delegations from the European Union, China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Kenya, while bilateral discussions with Argentina, Russia, Kenya and Rwanda focused on cooperation in agriculture, seeds and the agri-food sector.

Pakistan’s leading chambers of commerce also hosted B2B sessions with delegations from different countries.

Khokhar said TDAP plans to expand the fifth edition of FoodAg Pakistan in 2027, with wider sectoral coverage and greater international buyer participation.