Nvidia's net income reached $65.3 billion, and the company raised its revenue forecast to grow 75% next year

SAN FRANCISCO, United States: American chip giant Nvidia doubled revenue in its third quarter to more than $115 billion, the company reported Tuesday amid a scandal that forced out its charismatic CEO Jensen Huang. The results exceeded analysts’ expectations but questions loom over the company after Huang resigned last week over allegations that he had multiple extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy who might have funneled restricted chips to China. For the first time in nearly 28 years, since the Santa Clara, California-based company’s IPO, Huang was not at the helm for the quarterly earnings call. Instead, investors heard from Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, appointed interim CEO following Huang’s resignation on Thursday. It’s “business as usual” at Nvidia, Kress said on the call, seeking to reassure investors and customers that the company is stable after the leadership shakeup. The champion of semiconductors for artificial intelligence once again exceeded expectations, both in terms of revenue and net income, which reached $65.3 billion. Nvidia also increased its forecast for next year’s revenue, which Kress said they expected to grow by 75 percent, up from 70 percent. “Our outlook considers data center readiness, the strength and durability of end customer demand, and our customers’ access to capital,” Kress said on the call. Its revenue will also get a boost from major AI labs, such ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Claude-maker Anthropic. “We expect the major frontier labs to contribute approximately 15 percent of our data center revenue this year,” Kress said. Earnings per share, the benchmark metric on Wall Street, came in at $2.77, compared to the $2.48 anticipated by analysts. The market reacted positively, and in after-hours trading, the stock rose by just over 2 percent. Board won’t reinstate Huang However, the surge should be viewed in perspective as the company has lost more than a quarter of its market capitalization since the initial revelations concerning Huang in late October. “Our momentum is real. Our demand is accelerating, our supply is growing, our customers and our partners are with us, and employees are committed. We’ve got this,” Kress said at the end of Tuesday’s call. Huang, 63, was caught up in three adultery cases, two of which involved subordinates. The third involved a Chinese businesswoman accused of shipping Nvidia chips to China despite a US embargo. US intelligence also suspected this entrepreneur, Alice Huang, of spying for China. On Tuesday, a few hours before the results were released, Huang said he was ready to return to the helm of the group he co-founded if the board of directors offered him the position. But Chairman Harvey Jones said the company does not plan to bring Huang back. “The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” Jones said on the earnings call. He refused to address the circumstances of Huang’s resignation but said he would communicate further when appropriate. Jones said the board wants to install a new CEO as quickly as possible, “but we won’t expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person.” Huang has agreed to meet with US lawmakers on December 1 to answer about chips and national security concerns.