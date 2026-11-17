KARACHI: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb arrived in Singapore on Tuesday to attend the Global SME Finance Forum, where he is expected to highlight the country’s efforts to expand access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and engage with international policymakers, financial institutions and industry leaders.

SMEs account for around 90 percent of businesses in Pakistan, according to official estimates. Successive governments have sought to improve their access to formal financing, which remains limited despite the sector’s central role in driving economic growth.

The annual Global SME Finance Forum, being held on Nov. 18-20, brings together regulators, development finance institutions, banks and fintech firms to discuss innovative financing solutions for small businesses worldwide.

Aurangzeb, who is visiting Singapore from Nov. 17 till Nov. 19, is scheduled to address the Ministerial Dialogue on SME Growth, Jobs and Competitiveness on Nov. 18, besides attending the Singapore Fintech Festival 2026.

“He will also interact with Pakistani fintech companies during a session organized by the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN),” the Pakistan finance ministry said.

The finance minister will hold a meeting with Gan Kim Yong, deputy prime minister and minister for energy, trade and industry of Singapore and chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Pakistan and Singapore relations encompass trade, investment, education and cultural exchanges. Last month, both countries discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties during talks between their foreign ministers in Islamabad.

On Nov. 19, the finance minister will hold bilateral meetings with Pablo Saavedra, World Bank Group vice president for prosperity, and Alfonso Garcia Mora, International Finance Corporation vice president for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean.