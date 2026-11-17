ISLAMABAD: Every day, thousands of pilgrims walk through the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, pausing before its gilded Qur’anic inscriptions, ornate doors and the sacred Rawdah-e-Rasool. Few realize that much of the Arabic calligraphy surrounding them bears the hand of a Pakistani artist who has spent nearly four decades working in one of Islam’s holiest sites.

For 36 years, master calligrapher Shafiq-uz-Zaman has done inscriptions, written the names adorning the mosque’s doors and walls, and produced Qur’anic panels installed at the Rawdah, where the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is buried.

Zaman, who never formally trained in calligraphy, said he regarded legendary Turkish calligrapher Hamid Al-Amdi as his spiritual mentor. What began as a dream of having a single piece of his work displayed at the Prophet’s Mosque eventually turned into the responsibility of producing calligraphy across its walls and architectural features.

“Doing calligraphy for the Prophet’s Mosque is a matter of pride and honor not only for me but for the whole of Pakistan,” Zaman told Urdu News.

“Even now, a considerable amount of calligraphy work remains at the Prophet’s Mosque, and it is being completed day and night.”

Among the milestones he treasures most are three Qur’anic panels installed at the Rawdah.

“I had the honor of installing with my own hands the three Qur’anic calligraphy panels at the Rawdah,” he said.

“It took one and a half years. Each panel took six months to prepare. These panels were written with 24-karat gold ink.”

Zaman recalled being overwhelmed with emotion after completing the installation:

“When I installed the calligraphy panels at the Rawdah with my own hands, tears flowed from my eyes. I cannot describe in words what I felt at that moment.”

Zaman says he was once standing in front of the Rawdah with Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, chief imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, when the imam praised his contribution.

“I was standing in front of the Rawdah with Imam of the Grand Mosque Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais. The Imam said, ‘Masha Allah, all the work at the Rawdah has been done by this Pakistani calligrapher. He is the calligrapher of the Prophet’s Mosque. This is a great honor’,” Zaman recalled.

“Imam of the Grand Mosque Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais gave me many prayers. He is greatly impressed by my work.”

Zaman’s work was recently showcased in an exhibition, titled ‘Wahid,’ at the Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah, where five of his calligraphic pieces were displayed for visitors, diplomats and members of the Pakistani community.

His current project reflects a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology.

“I am now working on embossed calligraphy for the Rawdah panels,” he told Urdu News, explaining that for the new panels, calligraphy letters are being cut out of steel through laser, which are then embossed and gold-plated.

“This work will have a long life and will remain intact for at least 300 years.”