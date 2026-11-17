ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s telecommunication regulator on Tuesday said it had finalized the licensing framework for satellite-based in-flight telecommunication services (ITS), paving the way for enhanced connectivity aboard aircraft.

Pakistan has been working to modernize its telecommunications infrastructure as part of efforts to improve connectivity and support economic growth, with the government introducing policies to expand broadband coverage, roll out next-generation mobile services and encourage greater use of satellite-based technologies to bridge connectivity gaps.

Under the new framework, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said, licensed ITS providers may utilize satellites, subject to their registration with the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), to provide services to Pakistani-registered aircraft in compliance with PTA’s licensing requirements.

“The introduction of ITS services will enhance passenger experience through seamless in-flight Internet connectivity, enabling access to digital services, entertainment, personal communication and work-related activities,” the PTA said in a statement.

However, transit aircraft crossing Pakistani airspace will require a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from PTA, subject to applicable compliance requirements.

The new framework is expected to align Pakistan’s aviation sector with international standards, where airlines increasingly offer passengers Internet access and onboard communication services through satellite networks.

“This initiative will further strengthen PTA’s efforts to expand digital connectivity in Pakistan by extending telecommunication services beyond terrestrial networks and enabling seamless connectivity during air travel,” the PTA added.