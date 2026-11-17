ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday backed holding a referendum on the creation of new provinces, saying the move would help ascertain public opinion about redrawing the country’s provincial boundaries.

Pakistan, a country of more than 240 million people, is divided into four provinces, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, that vary enormously in population and geography. Creating new provinces would require constitutional amendments and broad political agreement over issues including political representation and the distribution of federal revenues.

In recent weeks, proposals to break the four large provinces into smaller administrative units have revived debate over whether greater devolution could improve governance and public services, and whether the cash-strapped state can afford the additional bureaucracies it could create.

In a video statement issued on Tuesday, Tarar said no one could impose their personal thought or agenda on anyone without knowing the will of the people of all four provinces, urging political stakeholders to sit together and make the best decision for the betterment of the people and the country.

“Small administrative units should be seen in a constructive manner instead of making them a cause for controversy,” the information minister said. “And this decision should be based on the opinion of the people. And the best way to know the opinion of the people can be through a referendum.”

Tarar criticized the opponents of new administrative units for speaking of “riots” and not talking about the will of the people.

“We are part of the same government. Let’s sit together and make the best decision for the betterment of the people and for the benefit of the country,” he said.

Tarar’s statement came hours after Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who heads the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that rules the southern Sindh province, warned that if Sindh was divided by force, questions would be asked about the “blood spilt on Karachi’s streets,” Pakistani media reported.

“If the province is divided by force, society will be divided; it will lead to enmity, ordinary people will take up arms, and the bloodshed will not be limited to a single death,” Pakistan’s Geo News broadcaster quoted him as saying at an event in Karachi.

Bhutto-Zardari, whose party opposes the division of Sindh, said the constitution includes a procedure to form new provinces and suggesting a referendum amounted to looking for an “unconstitutional” method.

“If you are looking for an unconstitutional method, how can the PPP be with you,” he asked.

Proposals for new provinces have periodically surfaced in Pakistan and are politically contentious, with debates often intersecting with questions of ethnicity, language, political representation and the distribution of federal resources.

Supporters of smaller administrative units argue they could bring government closer to citizens, improve public services and infrastructure and make officials more accountable, while critics point to the cost of creating additional provincial administrations and the potential for political and ethnic disputes.

On Sunday, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif hinted at the possibility of new provinces in Pakistan and expressed his hope that the move could change the country’s political landscape “very progressively.”

“This is an issue on which a consensus is being developed. I would say that this has been ongoing for the past few weeks,” Asif said, while speaking on Geo News show ‘Naya Pakistan.’

“And in my opinion, this would change our political landscape very progressively if this consensus is created and these provinces are carved out.”