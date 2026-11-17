The hearing is seen as a preview of future Democratic-led congressional scrutiny as they gain control following recent midterm elections

Cao faced tough questions regarding the financial and operational costs of the U.S. naval blockade on Iran, but he did not provide satisfactory responses

WASHINGTON: Democratic lawmakers tore into President Donald Trump’s acting head of the Navy on Tuesday, accusing him of being a Trump “yes man” on the Iran ​war and downplaying its toll on sailors’ mental health after eight suicide attempts on an aircraft carrier. The contentious hearing during the waning days of the Republican-led Senate could be a preview of what’s to come when Democrats take control in January after victories in midterm elections earlier this month. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, who is seeking to win Senate confirmation to keep the job, did not directly respond to some of the toughest questions before the Senate Armed Services Committee about the Iran war. Those included the cost of the US naval blockade on Iran and the damage to the Navy’s headquarters in the Middle East after attacks by Iran. But it was his defense of Navy conditions on board the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and ‌his praise for ‌the Navy’s mental health crisis response that drew the fiercest criticism from Democratic senators. Senator ​Kirsten ‌Gillibrand, ⁠a Democrat ​from ⁠New York, asked him about a sailor who went overboard. “Senator, that sailor was not trying to kill himself and he admitted that,” Cao told her, saying he used a life preserver. Gillibrand responded: “What was he trying to do? Swim to Guam?“ “I think you are minimizing what mental health strain is on these service members,” Gillibrand replied, adding she thought Cao’s response was “inhumane” and “inadequate.” Republican Representative Rob Wittman from Virginia extolled Cao as he introduced him as “a remarkable American story,” a refugee from Vietnam who served in the Navy for 25 years, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia, retiring at the rank of captain. Cao, whose son is in the Marine Corps, told the committee ⁠he wanted the job to ensure sailors “don’t go to war the way we did” in ‌Iraq, without armored vehicles or enough body armor. Senator Angus King, an independent ‌from Maine who caucuses with the Democrats, said he was moved by Cao’s ​personal story but said it was also ironic as Trump’s ‌administration cuts refugee admissions. “Today, your family wouldn’t be let in the country,” King said. QUANTITY FOR QUALITY? Republican Senator Tom Cotton of ‌Arkansas dismissed talk of poor conditions on Navy ships. “If the picture painted by the Democrats were so bleak, would the Navy have reached its recruiting goals three months early?” he asked. Cao responded, “Senator, we would not be there.” Senator Jack Reed, a Democrat from Rhode Island, pointed to data he said showed most new Navy recruits required waivers from standard qualification requirements — including on issues like mental health. “Are you sort of sacrificing ‌quality for quantity?” Reed asked, to a denial from Cao. Cao will himself require a waiver to be confirmed to the job, since he only retired from the Navy in ⁠2021 — putting him below the required ⁠seven-year cooling-off period to become its civilian leader. Voter anger over the Iran war, which has settled into an effective stalemate focused on securing the Strait of Hormuz, helped Democrats win control of Congress. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published last week found a majority of Americans want the newly elected Democratic-majority US Congress to act to end the war with Iran once and for all. The Navy has played a critical role in the war, imposing a punishing naval blockade on Iran and helping deliver strikes on Iranian territory. This week, a third aircraft carrier entered Middle East waters, though officials say it is expected to replace one of the two carriers present. While the US military points to the heavy toll imposed on Iran’s conventional military, and its ability to help escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz past Iranian shores, the Pentagon has not yet explained how it sees the conflict ending. Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, asked whether Cao ever stood up to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ​over the war. “Senator, it’s not within my purview to do ​that,” Cao said. Duckworth responded sharply: “It is within your purview!“ “This is a failure of leadership by President Trump and the unqualified yes-men he’s installed, and it sounds like you want to be one of those,” she said.