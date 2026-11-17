Republican senators oppose the Trump administration's request for $50 billion for air traffic control reforms and airport improvements

Duffy indicated he would work with Congress to prioritize spending, despite the challenges posed by Republican skepticism over the funding's size

WASHINGTON: A number of Republican senators said on Tuesday they would not support the Trump administration’s request for $50 billion for air traffic control reforms and airport improvements but were willing to support a more limited safety-focused request. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had asked on Friday for $30 billion — including $18 billion for airports — but raised that to $50 billion after a nationwide ground stop blamed on a single router resulted in the cancelation of more ‌than 18,000 flights. “I’ll take ‌what I can get, and I will ​work ‌with ⁠the Congress to ​make ⁠sure that we do the highest priorities first,” Duffy said at a press conference on Tuesday following a weekly policy luncheon with Republican senators. “I’m going to build with whatever they give me.” Congress last year approved $12.5 billion and only about 30 percent has been spent, senators said. Duffy faced some hostile questions from Republican senators during the lunch who questioned the price tag, Senate aides said. Democrats say they ⁠want more answers about what went wrong on Friday before ‌they approve more funds. Some Republicans also said ‌airlines or other users of the system should ​pay part of the upgrade ‌costs. “I’m not going to vote to provide them money to help local ‌airports,” Republican Senator John Kennedy said, saying it was a “huge mistake” to go from $30 billion to $50 billion. Senator Rand Paul said he did not understand how the price tag jumped to $50 billion. “The bottom line: we shouldn’t just throw money at a problem,” Paul said. Republican ‌Senator Rick Scott said he thinks another $10 billion is needed to fix air traffic control systems. “Congress has a role ⁠to play, but ⁠the airlines need to put up money and have skin in this game too. And yes, they can do it without raising ticket prices,” Scott said. Republican Senator Jon Husted said aviation system users could pay for the improvements. He suggested a small fee “so taxpayers who are not flying don’t have to foot the bill.” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Republicans asked questions about the $50 billion figure and noted the earlier $30 billion ask. “We will see what the traffic will bear, what’s achievable,” Thune said. Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz said he expected more money for safety-related improvements would be funded ​but said the message from Congress ​last year was “demonstrate that you can actually modernize and come back to Congress when you need additional funds.”