ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabian energy company Delta Energy Saudi signed an agreement with ​Pakistan’s Inter State Gas Systems to explore development of energy infrastructure in the South Asian country, with a proposed investment of about $30 billion, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The program would assess a natural gas ‌pipeline entering Pakistan through ‌its western border ​and ‌extending ⁠toward ​Gwadar, a ⁠port on the Arabian Sea in the south-western part of the country, the statement said.

It would also consider a possible extension to the eastern border, along with liquefied natural gas facilities, gas processing ⁠and storage, and export terminals, it ‌added.

The program ‌also envisages a pipeline ​from Chaman, on ‌Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan, across Pakistan toward ‌the Indian border near Fazilka. Delta Energy described the route as a “core strategic commitment,” requiring formal engagement and agreements with Pakistani and Indian authorities.

‌Plans for other pipelines intended to bring gas into Pakistan have ⁠been delayed ⁠for years.

Delta Energy identified Afghanistan’s Kashk gas concession and other Afghan resources as potential supplies. It said the program was separate from the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India project and did not depend on Turkmenistan.

The agreement provides a framework for evaluating the projects and does not constitute a final investment decision or a commitment to ​finance or build them.