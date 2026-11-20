BRUSSELS: UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and the EU’s top officials on Friday sealed deals to ease trade and youth mobility at a summit in Brussels, billed as a first step in a push to rebuild ties after Brexit.



A decade after Britain voted to leave, the mood was upbeat as a string quintet played the anthems of both sides and Burnham shook hands with EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa.



A potential dampener emerged as the 27-nation bloc and London jostled over linking ultimate implementation of the deals to Britain agreeing to cut university fees for EU students — but as the talks kicked off, both sides cast the day as a win.



“This is a good day for Britain. This is a good day for Europe,” Burnham told the gathering, hailing a “landmark” agreement — while the EU’s von der Leyen called it a “turning point” in relations.



On the table in Brussels were three main agreements: a deal cutting red tape for food exports, another linking the two sides’ emissions-trading schemes and a third on a “youth experience scheme.”



Burnham argues those moves — in the pipeline long before he entered Downing Street — will help fix some of the damage Brexit inflicted.



British firms will export to Europe more easily again and 100,000 under-30s from each side will be allowed to reside for up to three years in each other’s territory for work, study or travel.



But while the mood music at the meeting may have been much improved, old habits still die hard.



Brussels and London wrangled ferociously down to the wire over the details.



One key sticking point was on pinning London down to a future agreement on cutting fees for EU students at UK universities to the level paid by their British counterparts.



The UK government insisted that the deals were “done,” even if talks would continue over tuition fees over the next six months.



But a statement from EU countries seen by AFP said that they would hold off ratification until there was an agreement over the fees.

- ‘Naive’ -

Since taking power this summer, the prime minister has smashed through the taboos in Britain’s toxic debate over relations with Europe — going as far as to float rejoining the bloc one day.



While the summit focused on smaller steps, Burnham has said he will save for later bigger decisions on what could come next.



Burnham said ahead of the meeting London would afterwards look to “initiate a discussion with our EU partners about options for our long-term relationship.”



Having previously said he’d like to see Britain rejoin the EU in his lifetime, the former Manchester mayor has promised to lay out options that could range from leaving things as they are to entering the customs union or becoming a member again.



The strategy is in part because polls now regularly indicate most Britons regret Brexit and would vote to re-enter the bloc if a referendum was held tomorrow.



It is also reflective of Britain’s weak economy, damaged by Brexit, and how much the world has changed since 2016, with Europe firmly behind Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression.



Burnham hopes friendlier EU relations will help build a broad center-left coalition to win the next general election, not anticipated until 2029.



But the strategy comes with huge risks, not least because his own party — never mind the country — is divided on how to proceed.



Burnham’s push leaves him open to accusations of Brexit betrayal from the opposition Conservatives and hard-right Reform UK party of Nigel Farage — who will give his own press conference in Brussels Friday.



“Naive Andy Burnham has gone to Brussels and been hit by the stark reality I’ve warned about for decades. Flexibility is a fantasy,” Farage wrote on X.