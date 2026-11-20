ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to represent Islamabad at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization cultural forum, Pakistan’s High Commission said, in a rare ministerial visit amid strained ties between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Relations between the rival neighbors deteriorated after gunmen killed 26 people, most of them tourists, near Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir in April 2025. India blamed Pakistan for the attack, an allegation Islamabad denied. Both countries scaled back diplomatic representation and imposed visa and border restrictions. India put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, while Pakistan suspended trade and barred Indian aircraft from its airspace.

The crisis escalated into four days of fighting in May 2025 before the two sides agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.

Malik’s trip is the first trip to India by a Pakistani federal minister since former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO meeting in Goa in May 2023.

“Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination @DrMusadikMalik arrived in New Delhi today. He was received at the Airport by the Chargé d’Affaires @Saadawarraich,” Pakistan’s High Commission in India said on X.

Malik is attending the inaugural Civilizational Dialogue Forum, which runs from Nov. 20 to 22, at the invitation of India’s minister of culture and tourism. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said he would speak about the country’s cultural heritage and the role of cultural dialogue in diplomacy. The delegation will also meet representatives of member states on the sidelines, though neither government has publicly announced bilateral talks between India and Pakistan.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which includes China and Russia, has provided one of the few settings for senior Indian and Pakistani officials to visit each other’s countries. Bhutto Zardari’s 2023 trip was for a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar traveled to Islamabad for another SCO meeting in October 2024.

The restrictions imposed after Pahalgam remain a sign of how strained relations are. On Thursday, Pakistan extended its airspace ban on Indian aircraft until Dec. 24, prolonging a restriction that has forced some Indian airlines to take longer routes to destinations west of Pakistan.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan share a deep distrust and have fought multiple wars since gaining independence in 1947, primarily over the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, which both countries claim.