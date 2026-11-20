ISLAMABAD: Pakistan joined 14 other countries on Thursday in welcoming British and Australian sanctions over Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, urging more governments to take action against those involved.

The United Kingdom sanctioned eight construction, property development and architecture firms on Tuesday, saying they had helped build or market housing and infrastructure in Israeli settlements. It also sanctioned Tzav 9, an Israeli group it said had blocked humanitarian aid bound for Gaza.

Australia announced sanctions on three individuals and four organizations the following day, including, for the first time, a company involved in settlement construction.

Both governments have raised particular concern about Israel’s E1 settlement plan, east of occupied East Jerusalem. The UK says the project risks separating the West Bank from East Jerusalem and undermining the prospects for a future Palestinian state. Israel’s settlement expansion in territory captured in the 1967 war is widely regarded as illegal under international law.

“They express the hope that this decision by the UK and Australia would encourage many in the international community to follow suit,” the foreign ministers said in a joint statement issued by Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

The statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Indonesia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Kuwait, Algeria, Niger, Palestine, Libya and the Maldives. They backed sanctions on people and organizations that carry out or support settlement expansion and called on Israel to reverse measures that alter the occupied territory.

“The Ministers renew their strongest condemnation of Israel’s continued settlement policies in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly the ‘E1’ settlement plan and related settlement activities east of occupied East Jerusalem,” the statement said.

The ministers cited a 2016 UN Security Council resolution calling for an end to settlement activity and a 2024 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.

The ministers also condemned what they called Israeli military escalation in Gaza and urged full implementation of US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the conflict. They called for humanitarian access, reconstruction and an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The latest war in Gaza began after the Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 2023 and Israel’s subsequent military offensive. A ceasefire agreement was reached in October 2025, but Israeli strikes and other hostilities have continued. The UN reported this month that civilians were still being killed and injured, while restrictions on supplies were hampering efforts to shelter displaced families as winter approached.

The UK said its sanctions on Tzav 9 responded to blockades of aid convoys as recently as October. Britain and Australia have also joined other governments in calling for faster entry of food, shelter materials and other assistance into Gaza.