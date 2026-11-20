China and the US met in Shanghai for maritime military safety discussions

The talks were part of the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement mechanism

BEIJING: China and the United States held the second 2026 working group meeting and ‌annual ‌session of their ‌Military Maritime Consultative Agreement mechanism in Shanghai from Wednesday to Friday, the Chinese navy said ‌in ‌a statement. The two ‌had “candid, ‌practical and constructive” exchanges on the current maritime ‌and air security and discussed measures to improve maritime military safety, the statement said.