ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemned a Houthi attack on the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in Riyadh on Friday, calling it a violation of Saudi sovereignty and urging an end to attacks on civilian and economic infrastructure.

The strike on Thursday damaged several floors of the Public Investment Fund tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, as well as neighboring buildings. Saudi Civil Defense blamed Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis and said no injuries were reported. The group did not immediately claim responsibility for the tower strike.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defense agreement in September 2025 under which aggression against either country would be considered aggression against both.

“The continued targeting of civilian infrastructure and economic facilities endangers innocent lives and poses a serious threat to regional peace and security. Such reprehensible attacks must cease forthwith,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said Islamabad stood with the Saudi government and people and would continue working toward regional peace and stability.

Less than a day after the Riyadh strike, Saudi air defenses intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile headed toward southern Saudi Arabia. Saudi Civil Defense also reported drone interceptions and said the danger had passed after issuing alerts for Jazan, Abha and Khamis Mushait.

In Yemen, Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa on Friday.

The latest escalation has put Saudi airports and energy infrastructure under renewed pressure. Saudi authorities have confirmed deadly attacks on Riyadh’s airport in October. The Houthis have also claimed attacks on the kingdom’s East-West oil pipeline, which carries crude to Red Sea export terminals and provides an alternative to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, in Riyadh on Thursday. The Saudi Press Agency said they discussed military ties and regional developments.