Philippines’ geographical location makes it suitable choice for launch facility, president says

Musk’s Starlink launched in the country in 2023, followed by Tesla entering the market in 2024

The Philippines is exploring the possibility of hosting a launch facility for Elon Musk’s SpaceX, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Friday. Musk, the world’s richest person and head of SpaceX and Tesla, was reportedly in Manila earlier this week as part of US President Donald Trump’s Asia tour delegation. Marcos said the Philippines has begun early discussions with Musk to position the country as a location for planned expansion of launch sites for the trillionaire’s space transport company. “He is expanding the launch sites for SpaceX. And maybe the Philippines can look into it,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen. “We’re not trying to be NASA, we’re not trying to send a man to the moon or to Mars. What we’re trying to do is … to get into the business of launch sites.” According to Marcos, the Philippines’ geographical location makes it suitable to host a launch facility. “The science behind it is very clear. You always launch eastwards, and because the Philippines is at the western edge of the Pacific, when they launch, should there be a problem, it would fall into the sea. It will not fall into populated areas,” he said. “We are trying to take advantage of our geographical location to get into that business.” Marcos’ comments followed reports of Musk’s brief visit, with Manila’s envoy to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez saying that he has projects in the Philippines. Musk has been visiting the Southeast Asian nation “quietly very often because he has one or two islands” that “he’s developing,” Romualdez said in an interview with Philippine broadcast network ANC. His interest in the Philippines is bringing good publicity for the country, with Romualdez describing it as “tremendous” in a brief message to Arab News. Musk has been expanding his business footprint in the Philippines in recent years. When Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, was launched in 2023, it made the country the first Southeast Asian nation where the service went online. Tesla, Musk’s electric vehicle maker, also entered the Philippines the following year. It sold around 3,400 vehicles in the first nine months of 2026, just behind Vietnam’s VinFast, making it the country’s second-best-selling battery electric vehicle brand among industry association members, according to a report by automotive website Zigwheels. Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said developments related to Musk would “send the right signals” to the global investment community. “(It is) a vote of confidence by one of the most prominent and wealthiest persons in the world that would also provide more publicity related to investments in the country,” he told Arab News. “Thereby would lead to some bandwagon effects of more FDIs (foreign direct investment) into the country as good signaling, given the prominent/celebrity status of Musk.”