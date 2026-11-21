ABU DHABI: Five Emirati athletes claimed podium spots while three others booked their places in the professional category’s black belt finals of the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship on Friday. The athletes battled through tough matches against leading international competitors at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. Omar Al-Suwaidi of Al-Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club advanced to the men’s 56 kg final, while Khaled Al-Shehhi of Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club secured a place in the 62 kg final. Saeed Al-Qubaisi of Al-Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club also progressed to the 85 kg final, giving the hosts three athletes competing for black belt titles on Saturday, the final day of the championship. The three athletes impressed with their performances against strong international opponents, showing the progress made by UAE jiu-jitsu clubs and keeping Al-Wahda and Al-Ain in contention for titles in the championship’s highest belt category. Friday’s program included the elimination rounds and finals in the men’s and women’s purple belt divisions and the men’s brown belt division. Third-place matches also took place in the men’s black belt and women’s brown/black belt divisions, with closely fought bouts drawing strong support from spectators. Among the UAE medal winners, Obaid Saeed Alketbi of MOD UAE claimed gold in the men’s professional purple belt 56 kg division, while Abdul Rahman Abdulhak of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club took gold in the men’s professional purple belt 62 kg division. Amaar Alhosani also won gold in the men’s professional brown belt 120 kg division. Rashed Alshehhi of Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club secured silver in the men’s professional brown belt 56 kg division, while Alanoud Ibrahim Abdulla Alharbi of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club claimed bronze in the women’s professional purple belt 49 kg division. Yousef Abdullah Al-Batran, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “Having three Emirati athletes in the professional category’s black belt finals shows how much UAE jiu-jitsu has improved and that our athletes can compete against the best in the world. “This is the result of years of hard work by our clubs and national teams to develop our athletes and prepare them for major competitions. Reaching the finals is not easy, especially against such strong opponents. It takes strong physical and mental preparation, as well as the ability to make the right decisions during a match. We hope our athletes will perform well tomorrow and bring more titles to the UAE.” Al-Suwaidi of Al-Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club, who reached the men’s black belt 56 kg final, said: “I’m really happy to reach the final. Winning this title would be one of the biggest achievements of my career. The competition here is very tough because some of the best athletes in the world are taking part. “I’ve worked hard to prepare for this moment, and I know the final won’t be easy. I’ll give my best tomorrow and hopefully win gold.” Meanwhile, Alketbi of M.O.D UAE, who won gold in the men’s purple belt 56 kg division, said: “I’m very happy to win gold here in Abu Dhabi. I had some tough matches, and I had to stay focused and follow my game plan throughout. I want to thank my coach and everyone who supported me during my preparation. This medal means a lot to me and gives me more confidence to keep improving and prepare for bigger challenges.” The championship concludes on Saturday with the men’s professional black belt finals and the women’s brown/black belt finals, starting at 6pm. The finals will bring 13 days of competition to a close, with more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries and more than 700 clubs and academies having taken part.

Originally published by Arab News