DUBAI: Could a video game really affect performances across the NBA?Houston Rockets center Steven Adams has jokingly predicted that the long-awaited release of “Grand Theft Auto VI” could distract players, coaches and even scouts throughout November.“I will say, you guys should anticipate November, the performance of the league, league-wide … GTA is dropping,” Adams said.“So look at NFL, look at all the leagues and watch them plummet, mate. Just for the month of November, performance is gonna go down.”Adams, who made the remarks during the Rockets’ media day in September, predicted that performances would recover by December, joking that players would hopefully have finished the game by then.His comments were delivered in jest but they reflect just how much basketball culture has changed.There was a time when NBA legends such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were known for their competitive card games, where the desire to win continued long after the final buzzer.Decades later, that competitive spirit remains but the games have changed.Today’s stars can spend their downtime competing online, exploring virtual worlds and connecting with teammates without leaving their homes. And with “GTA 6” finally arriving on Thursday, after a 13-year wait, the excitement has spread across NBA locker rooms.Some of basketball’s biggest names are already established gamers.Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic previously ranked among the top 500 players in “Overwatch 2,” while Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, who won the NBA 2K Players Tournament in 2020, preordered “GTA 6” ahead of its release. Kevin Durant is another well-known gaming enthusiast.Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson has followed the Grand Theft Auto franchise since its earliest editions.“I’ve been playing GTA since it was the bird’s-eye view,” Thompson said. “I think it was the original PlayStation back in the day. And I’m just 36 but I’ll still be gaming when I get this version.”For New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado, the release carries a more personal connection.Nicknamed “Grand Theft Alvarado” for his ability to sneak up on opponents and steal the ball, the Puerto Rican was already a fan of the franchise before the nickname became associated with his playing style.“I was a big fan of it before my name,” Alvarado told the New York Post. “It was just a cool name that I had, so it makes it even better when I play the new one. Got the name for it; now, play the game.”Alvarado considers himself among the Knicks’ three biggest gamers, alongside Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson.Teammate Karl-Anthony Towns was equally enthusiastic, reportedly explaining to his wife how to download ‘GTA 6’ before speaking to reporters on Thursday.“The world is taken over by ‘GTA,’ as it rightfully should be,” Towns said, admitting he had yet to play the game himself.When Vice City meets the NBAThe Miami Heat took the ‘GTA 6’ excitement onto the basketball court, transforming their Wednesday home game against the Milwaukee Bucks into a Vice City-inspired celebration, complete with a specially designed court, themed uniforms and entertainment.The collaboration with Rockstar Games was a natural fit, given that the game’s fictional Vice City draws heavily on Miami. More than two years in the making, the partnership also proved a commercial success, with the in-arena allocation of exclusive jerseys selling out in about 90 minutes and merchandise orders coming from 60 countries.Even Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who admitted that he had never played “Grand Theft Auto,” expressed curiosity about trying the game himself. Distraction or a better way to unwind?Beyond the excitement, “GTA 6” has revived a familiar debate about how professional athletes spend their time away from competition.For NBA players navigating an 82-game regular season, frequent travel and demanding training schedules, gaming can offer an opportunity to relax, connect with friends and escape the pressures of professional sport.An evening spent gaming at home may even have advantages over going out, allowing players to stay off their feet and enjoy their downtime without the demands of a night out.The concern arises when a few hours of entertainment turn into late-night sessions that interfere with sleep and recovery. Insufficient rest can affect concentration, reaction time and decision-making, all essential elements of professional basketball.Still, there is no evidence that “GTA 6” has affected NBA performances and Adams’ prediction remains a humorous observation rather than an established trend.But its release has shown just how deeply gaming has become part of modern basketball culture.

Originally published by Arab News