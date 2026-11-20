ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik emphasized the importance of dialogue between countries with differing perspectives during a rare visit to New Delhi on Friday, as relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors remain strained following a military confrontation earlier this year.

Malik made the remarks to Indian news agency ANI while attending a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) cultural forum, becoming the first Pakistani federal minister to visit India since 2023. His trip comes amid continuing diplomatic and trade restrictions and reciprocal airspace bans imposed during a crisis that culminated in four days of fighting between the two countries in May.

“I think dialogues are between distinct entities. Singularity doesn’t require a dialogue. Singularity only requires a monologue. Dialogue is about diversity,” Malik told ANI when asked about civilizational linkages between India and Pakistan.

“I think between India, Pakistan, Russia, China and Central Asian states, if you go to the excavations, you would find that dialogue taking place just in the fore. I think it’s a very welcome dialogue.”

Asked separately about India’s concerns over cross-border militancy, Malik did not directly address the question.

“I think tomorrow, once I give my statement, we’ll have a lot of conversations,” he said, referring to his scheduled address at the forum, without elaborating further.

Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the inaugural SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum, being held from November 20 to 22 at the invitation of India’s minister of culture and tourism.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said he would speak about the country’s cultural heritage and the role of cultural dialogue in diplomacy. The Pakistani delegation is also expected to meet representatives of SCO member states on the sidelines, although neither Islamabad nor New Delhi has announced bilateral talks between the two countries.

India and Pakistan have fought multiple wars since gaining independence in 1947, primarily over the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, which both countries claim in full but administer in part.

Malik’s visit is the first by a Pakistani federal minister since former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa in May 2023.

The SCO, which includes China and Russia, has provided one of the few platforms for senior Indian and Pakistani officials to visit each other’s countries despite their strained relations. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar traveled to Islamabad for an SCO meeting in October 2024.