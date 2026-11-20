ABU DHABI: Eight years ago, Pakistani woman Anam Jangda took up jiu-jitsu following a frightening encounter on the streets of Amsterdam. Today, the 37-year-old is a purple belt athlete who has just made her debut at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, where she competed alongside some of the sport’s best athletes from around the world. Representing Carlson Gracie Team Karachi, Jangda competed in the women’s Masters purple belt 55kg division at the championships’ 18th edition this week. Her journey to Abu Dhabi began with an incident that left her determined never to feel so frightened again. During a visit to Amsterdam, Jangda and a friend were approached by a man as they left their Airbnb in the early morning. Both were left fearing for their safety. Fortunately, both were runners during their school days and immediately ran from the scene to find a police car. “We both used to run track in school, so we actually ran about seven, eight minutes,” said Jangda. “We reached a cop car and, once I got there, I realized that I never wanted to feel that scared again.” On her return to Karachi, Jangda began looking for somewhere to learn jiu-jitsu. At the time, she says, there was only one academy offering the sport in the city. She said: “My coach [Alisha Ahmad] became later the first Pakistani black belt. He’s going to compete tomorrow as well.” What began as an effort to learn self-defense soon developed into a long-term commitment to the sport. Eight years later, Jangda progressed to purple belt level and travelled to Abu Dhabi to test herself against international opponents. Her first appearance at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship did not produce the result she had hoped for, but Jangda believes the experience has given her valuable lessons. “It didn’t go the way I wanted, but I wanted to just put myself out there and there’s a lot more to learn,” she said. Despite the disappointment of her result, she said she was impressed by the standard of competition and the opportunity to meet athletes from different countries: “Amazing. It’s so organized. It’s so nice to see athletes from all around the world. The competition’s tough but just tells us we need to put ourselves out there more, so hopefully not the last one that you guys will see me at.” Competing in Abu Dhabi marks another step in a journey that began with a frightening experience. From being the only woman at her academy in Karachi to competing on an international stage, Jangda hopes to continue improving and return to the championship in the future.

Originally published by Arab News