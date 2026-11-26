DUBAI: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Villarreal CF all won their Matchday 5 fixtures this week, completing a second Champions League clean sweep for La Liga clubs this season. It is the second time that five Spanish clubs have won in the same Champions League matchday, following the first such clean sweep in October. All five now sit inside the top 24, with three occupying automatic qualification places for the round of 16. Real Madrid and Real Betis got the Spanish contingent off to a winning start on Tuesday. Los Blancos came from behind to beat PSV Eindhoven 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, with goals from Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe (twice) and Vinicius Junior. The victory maintained Real Madrid's perfect record after five matches. Real Betis also claimed their fourth win of the campaign, with a Cucho Hernandez double securing a 2-0 victory away to Slovan Bratislava. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal CF completed the clean sweep on Wednesday. The Catalans beat Sabah FK 4-1 in Baku, Azerbaijan, with a brace from Anthony Gordon and goals from Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus. At the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital, Atletico de Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Norwegian side Viking FK, courtesy of first-half goals from Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez. Villarreal CF rounded off the perfect matchday with a 1-0 victory over Slavia Prague, with Tajon Buchanan scoring the winner in the 62nd minute. Real Madrid lead the Champions League standings with 15 points, having won all five matches. Barcelona and Real Betis sit fourth and sixth respectively, both on 12 points, completing the Spanish trio currently occupying automatic qualification places for the round of 16. Atletico Madrid (18th, seven points) and Villarreal CF (24th, six points) sit in the play-off places. The five-win clean sweep also boosts Spain's standing in this season's UEFA coefficient rankings. With eight clubs competing across UEFA's three European competitions, Spain is once again in contention for one of the two additional Champions League places available next season, having secured one last year after finishing second.

Originally published by Arab News