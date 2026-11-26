ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines said it would operate all its UK flights with its own Boeing 777s from Thursday after its Norwegian partner, Norse Atlantic Airways, suspended service, forcing it to cancel two departures from Britain on Wednesday night.

PIA had leased two aircraft from Norse under an arrangement in which the Norwegian carrier also supplied the crews. PIA said it received notice of the suspension as passengers were preparing to board flight PK786 from London Heathrow to Islamabad and PK710 from Manchester to Lahore.

Earlier Wednesday, Norse said it was in a critical financial position and was seeking short-term financing, Reuters reported. PIA did not give a reason for the suspension.

“It is deeply regrettable that our wet-lease partner suspended operations without advance notice at the very moment boarding was set to commence,” a PIA spokesperson said in a statement.

PIA said it was taking up the suspension with Norse executives and expected its schedule to operate normally from Thursday. The airline said it was contacting passengers to rebook them. Travelers can also seek assistance at PIA’s desks at Heathrow Terminal 4 and Manchester Airport or call its 24-hour helpline on +92 21 111 786 786.

The cancelations come as PIA rebuilds its British network after a five-year ban linked to concerns over Pakistani pilot licensing.

The airline resumed UK service last year with flights to Manchester and returned to Heathrow in March, restoring its direct Islamabad–London route after six years.