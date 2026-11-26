MADINAT ZAYED: Leg 3 — Ruler’s Representative Court in Al-Dhafra Region carried the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge back inland on Wednesday. Leaving the Marathon Camp at Al-Sila, it headed south before turning towards Madinat Zayed on a 422km route that included a 300km timed special. For car winner Nasser Al-Attiyah and motorcycle winner Tosha Schareina, there was much to savor on a day that proved far less kind to some of their rivals. The return from the coast completed the two-day marathon section. After a night in tents without their service teams, competitors faced another long test on fast desert tracks where branching paths meant an accurate reading of the roadbook mattered as much as outright pace. The opening 100km put navigation to the test immediately as competitors crossed an extensive sabkha, or salt flat, along the border. Frequent changes of direction made it difficult to settle into a rhythm before the route opened out onto sandy tracks among the dunes. After the first transfer section, the special resumed on faster sandy tracks, where another series of direction changes demanded close attention to the roadbook. A second transfer led into the final timed section, with fast, flowing tracks carrying competitors towards the finish and the bivouac at Madinat Zayed. The route also linked two distinct sides of Al-Dhafra. Near Al-Sila, the natural harbor at Ras Ghumais served as a stopping point for maritime travelers for centuries. Inland, Madinat Zayed, the region’s administrative center, hosts the Al-Dhafra Festival, where camel breeders from across the Gulf gather for traditional competitions. Five-time Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge winner Al-Attiyah of Qatar claimed his first leg win of the 35th edition, leading through every time check on a dominant day for the Dacia squad. Partnered by Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin, the Qatari beat team-mates Lucas Moraes and Pablo Moreno by 35 seconds, with title challengers Sebastien Loeb and Edouard Boulanger third at 1m 21s. Having started the day fourth overall, some 1m 21s from the lead, Al-Attiyah climbed two places to move within six seconds of reigning world champion Moraes, who in turn returned to the top of the standings. Overnight leaders Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings dropped to fourth, now 1m 40s behind Moraes and ahead of Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC team-mates Seth Quintero and Andrew Short. Both Toyota crews were left puzzled by their lack of pace on a route that had felt relatively straightforward. With just two days remaining in a long season, Quintero still leads the championship, but his margin is narrowing. Loeb’s third place leaves the nine-time WRC champion 13 points behind Quintero, with a maximum of 40 points available from the remaining two legs. Al-Attiyah also remains in championship contention, just 17 points from the lead, although he acknowledged that team tactics may come into play over the remaining days and that he may be asked to support Loeb’s attempt to deny Quintero the title. Quintero described the situation afterwards as “one against three.” For all his success in rallying, Loeb is still chasing the first World Rally Raid title of his career. “We’ll either break it or win it tomorrow,” Quintero said. Mansour Al-Helei and Khalid Al-Kendi made it back-to-back SSV stage wins on Leg 3, completing the 300km special from Al Sila to Madinat Zayed in 2h 47m 46s. The Emirati R-X Sport crew finished tenth among the cars and won the class by 12m 19s from Mansour’s father Yahya Al-Helei and co-driver Ali Alajmi, sealing another team one-two. Among the motorcycles, Leg 3 offered another reminder that the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge demands total concentration to the final kilometer. For much of the day, Luciano Benavides, Tosha Schareina and overall leader Michael Docherty traded times, while the leading contenders were already calculating what Thursday’s Liwa dunes could mean for their starting positions. Approaching the 250km marker, however, Docherty made a critical navigation error that took him off course and cost the South African at least 10 minutes. At the finish, he was still berating himself for a “silly, silly mistake” that he believes has probably cost him the overall win. Having started the day in control of the overall standings, Docherty fell to fifth, more than seven minutes behind new leader Adrien Van Beveren. He did at least retain the Rally2 class lead and the consolation that, on Thursday’s penultimate leg, he can follow tracks left by riders ahead. Docherty’s misfortune left Benavides on course for the stage victory, but with the Liwa dunes looming, winning the day was not necessarily the prize. The Argentine KTM rider deliberately slowed to avoid taking the stage. The logic was counterintuitive but entirely rational in rally raid: The stage winner would start first on Leg 4 and have to open the route through the dunes, leaving those behind with tracks to follow. Honda’s Tosha Schareina tried to do the same as Benavides but did not lose quite enough time. Instead, he won the stage and will have the task of opening the route for the others on Thursday. Schareina remains in championship contention at the final event of the season, level on points with Benavides as they pursue series leader Daniel “Chucky” Sanders, who took a cautious approach after his minor crash on Leg 2. The reigning world champion and 2025 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge winner finished sixth on the day and slipped just one place to third overall, 3m 30s behind Van Beveren, while retaining the championship lead heading into Liwa. Khalid Ben Sulayem, president of the Emirates Motorsports Organization, said: “The Ruler’s Representative Court in Al-Dhafra Region Stage showed just how varied the terrain is in this part of Abu Dhabi. After a night without their service teams in Al-Sila, competitors had to navigate the salt flats along the border before tackling the faster sand tracks back towards Madinat Zayed. “It was a demanding end to the marathon leg and a chance to show a different side of Al Dhafra to an international audience. We are grateful to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his patronage and to the Ruler’s Representative Court for its support in bringing the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge to these communities.” On Thursday, Leg 4 Liwa Festival takes the field south from Madinat Zayed into the Liwa dunes before returning to the same bivouac. The rally’s only loop covers 351km, including a 258km special towards the northern edge of the Rub’ Al-Khali, or Empty Quarter.

Originally published by Arab News