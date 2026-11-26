DUBAI: The Dubai Capitals registered their first win of DP World ILT20 season five with an all-round performance, beating the Desert Vipers by 45 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Sam Billings’ 43 off 31 balls and Rovman Powell’s rapid 28 off 12 lifted the Capitals to 164/7, before the bowlers took over. Noor Ahmad’s four for 20 and Mustafizur Rahman’s two for 12 led the effort, with Dushmantha Chameera (2/27) and Hassan Khan (2/16) also taking two wickets each as the Vipers were bowled out for 119 in 17.5 overs. Andries Gous’ 27 off 30 was the Vipers’ top score. Put in to bat first, the Dubai Capitals suffered an early blow when Masood Gurbaz (2 off 2) was run out after a mix-up with Faf du Plessis (24 off 30) to leave them at 8/1. Max Holden (22 off 17) joined Du Plessis and steered the innings through the powerplay, with a stand of 37 runs in 34 balls. The alliance did not last through the next phase of the innings. Vipers skipper Shadab Khan had Max Holden caught in the seventh. Soon after, Du Plessis was stumped off Nangeyalia Khan in search of his first boundary of the innings. The Capitals were 61/3 in 9.4 overs when Sam Billings (43 off 31) and Marcus Stoinis (27 off 24) came together for a key stand of 59 runs in 40 balls. With boundaries hard to come by, Billings broke the shackles in the 16th to smash Shadab for a six and two fours. Just as the Capitals looked set for a big finish, Khuzaima Tanveer removed Stoinis to leave the score at 120/4 in 16.2 overs. He then scalped Billings and Karim Janat (6 off 4) in the 19th over to emerge as the pick of the Vipers’ attack and take over the White Belt (awarded to the best bowler) with eight wickets in three innings. Powell (28 off 12) provided the finishing touch with a rapid-fire knock, smashing two fours and two sixes including 16 in the final over to catapult the Capitals to 164/7 in 20 overs. In response, the Vipers lost Babar Azam (1 off 2) in the second over off Dushmantha Chameera’s bowling to leave them at 2/1. Fakhar Zaman (12 off 11) and Gous added 35 before Zaman was caught off Mustafizur Rahman in the fifth over, making it 37/2. Ahmad then took charge, removing Joe Clarke (3 off 5) in the seventh and Gous (27 off 30) in the ninth over to leave the Vipers on 48/4. Shimron Hetmyer (19 off 13) and Shadab (16 off 11) tried to rebuild with a 31-run stand, but Chameera ended it by having the Vipers skipper caught in the 12th over. Ahmad had Hetmyer stumped in the 13th, leaving the Vipers at 83/6. Tom Curran (18 off 8) briefly raised hopes with two fours and a six, but he was caught off Ahmad for his fourth wicket in the 15th over to make it 102/7. Hassan Khan then struck twice in the 17th with the wickets of Tanveer (9 off 7) and Nangeyalia Khan (6 off 12). Mustafizur returned to dismiss Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2 off 4) as the Vipers were bowled out for 119 in 17.5 overs. Player of the Match, the Dubai Capitals’ Ahmad, said: “I’m very happy to contribute to the team. The wicket wasn’t easy, but we put a good total on the board. “Hitting the right areas and lengths was a very simple plan, and I’m glad it worked. There was something on the pitch, a bit of hold, and the slow pace was crucial too, so I tried bowling slower today. “All the grounds here, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, feel like home. It’s a very important win for us.” Meanwhile the Desert Vipers’ skipper Shadab Khan commented: “It was definitely chaseable, but we gave away 10 to 15 runs too many in the last two overs, and that was costly. “If we had taken our chances, we could have restricted them to 20 or 30 runs less. Early in the tournament, we have to work a lot on our fielding, because we’ve had lapses in all three games. “We want to play as a fielding unit, and we have to be perfect. In these conditions, wickets in hand always helped, and the other team played beautifully and didn’t give us a wicket.”

Originally published by Arab News