ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Thursday announced traffic restrictions and partial public transport suspensions due to the movement of foreign delegations as Pakistan prepares to host talks on implementing a trilateral defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement in August as the US–Iran war heightened security concerns across the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had made a mutual defense pledge in September 2025. The Makkah pact brought Türkiye into a three-way commitment to treat an armed attack on any one of the countries as an attack on all three.

A senior Pakistani official told Arab News on Sunday talks between the three nations were expected to take place in Islamabad on Nov. 26 and 27. The discussions are expected to focus on how to put the Makkah pledge into practice.

“Special traffic arrangements will be in place in the federal capital to accommodate the movement of foreign delegations,” Islamabad police said in an Urdu-language advisory. The notice did not identify the delegations.

Heavy vehicles will be barred from entering Islamabad and neighboring Rawalpindi via the motorway and Grand Trunk Road from 6 p.m. Thursday until 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. The Faizabad Bus Terminal, which serves both cities, will shut during the same period, a traffic police official told Pakistan’s state news agency.

Metrobus and electric bus services between 7th Avenue station and Pak Secretariat will be suspended from 10 p.m. Thursday until 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Hiking trails 3 and 5 in the Margalla Hills will close from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.

Police urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel to the two cities during the restrictions and check official updates before setting out.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar previously said the pact’s top security committee would meet in Islamabad before the end of November.

The Foreign Office said the meeting would review progress under the agreement and improve coordination among the three countries. It has described the pact as defensive and said it is directed against no country.

At an Aug. 31 meeting in Istanbul, the foreign ministers, defense ministers and military chiefs of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye agreed to set up a permanent secretariat in Riyadh to coordinate the alliance’s work. They also agreed to develop and produce defense technology jointly.

The three countries met again in Riyadh on Oct. 5 for emergency talks on threats to Saudi Arabia. They condemned attempts to target Makkah and Madinah and attacks on Saudi cities and civilian and economic facilities. The committee also confirmed retired Pakistani Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood as the alliance’s first secretary-general for a three-year term, following Pakistan’s announcement of his appointment on Sept. 23.