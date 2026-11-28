RIYADH: Jana Al-Habib of Al-Nassr’s first football team has described her professional journey as “fruitful,” adding that it has strengthened her personality and confidence both on and off the field. In an interview with Arriyadiyah, the 21-year-old midfielder said that the professional environment and quality of training at the club has helped her make “significant progress” in the technical aspects of her game. Al-Habib joined the Riyadh club from Al-Taraji in 2025, and found herself facing new challenges in a competitive environment that included elite local and international players, coinciding with the rapid development of women’s football in Saudi Arabia. “My experience with Al-Nassr has been very positive and fruitful,” she said. “Technically I feel I’ve made significant progress thanks to the professional environment and the quality of training. Personally, I’ve become more mature and mentally stronger, and I’ve gained more confidence in handling different situations both on and off the field.” Al-Nassr won the Saudi Women’s Premier League last season and the player says the team is focused on challenging for the title again. “We faced some difficulties at the beginning of the season, but we continue to work hard as a team, and we are determined to overcome the challenges,” she said. “Our goal is to maintain our competitive level, continue to compete for titles, and crown our efforts by winning the league title again.” Al-Habib also addressed the challenge of competing with outstanding local and international players for first team opportunities and development in the game. “The intense competition in training with players possessing high technical skills, both Saudi and foreign professionals, motivates me to give my best every day. Being surrounded by such talented players gives me valuable experience and contributes to raising my level. Most importantly, everyone works together as a team, complementing each other for the benefit of the team and achieving its goals.” She also spoke of the move from Al-Taraji to Al-Nassr and the differences between the two clubs. “Every experience has its advantages and challenges. I cherish my time with Al-Taraji; it added so much to my development,” she said. “At Al-Nassr, the most striking thing I’ve experienced is the level of support and attention, along with the comprehensive professional environment and the strong competition within the team. This has helped me develop my skills more quickly and gain more experience.” Al-Habib said that development of women’s football in Saudi Arabia over the past few years is “indescribable.” “The sport has made tremendous strides in a short period,” she said. “Thanks be to God, and then to the great support provided by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, through organizing a strong and professional league, which has contributed to stability and given the players greater opportunities to compete and gain experience. “The most prominent gains achieved by Saudi players are the acquisition of experience and the strengthening of a professional mindset, especially through playing alongside world-class professionals. This has positively impacted our technical abilities, self-confidence, and future aspirations.” As a Saudi player, Al-Habib said that representing a prestigious club like Al-Nassr is “a source of pride and honor,” but also a great responsibility. “Saudi women’s football is receiving increasing attention today, and being part of a club the size of Al-Nassr gives us extra motivation to be role models for young girls. We want to emphasize that Saudi players are capable of competing, winning championships, and raising their club’s name high.” On a personal level, Al-Habib said that her immediate targets are to get more playing time and to prove herself in the first team. “My biggest dream, however, is to join the Saudi national team, have the honor of representing my country in international competitions, and contribute to raising Saudi Arabia’s name high,” she said.

Originally published by Arab News