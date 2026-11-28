ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first astronaut Wing Commander Zeeshan Ali urged young Pakistanis on Saturday to excel in science and technology and pursue careers in space exploration, during a live conversation from China’s space station with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Ali, who traveled into space aboard China’s Shenzhou-24 mission, is the first Pakistani to orbit the Earth and the first foreign astronaut to enter China’s Tiangong space station, marking a milestone in Pakistan’s space program and its scientific and technological cooperation with Beijing.

“I would like to give a clear message to the youth of this nation to promote education and to excel in science and technology,” Ali said during the televised interaction.

“And I hope that the next generation of astronauts, engineers, and scientists will travel even farther into space and explore further for the betterment of humanity.”

The 40-year-old Pakistan Air Force pilot arrived at Tiangong on Wednesday alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi. He is expected to spend five to 10 days aboard the station as a payload specialist, conducting scientific experiments.

His flight follows an agreement signed in February 2025 between Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the China Manned Space Agency to train Pakistani astronauts for human spaceflight. Ali underwent seven months of training in Beijing, including intensive Chinese-language instruction.

Pakistan’s space cooperation with China dates back to the early 1990s and has expanded from satellite launches to human spaceflight. Pakistan is also developing a lunar rover for a Chinese mission tentatively scheduled for 2028.

Speaking from SUPARCO headquarters in Islamabad, Sharif congratulated Ali, saying his achievement had inspired a generation of young Pakistanis to pursue greater ambitions.

“Your success ignited a renewed spirit of ambition in a generation eager to push boundaries, explore new frontiers, and take our nation to greater heights,” he said.

Ali, speaking from about 400 kilometers above the Earth, said his mission was proceeding as planned and that he was carrying out his scientific research.

“Everything is going very well over here and according to the plan,” he said.

“And I’m doing my best to perform my duties and the scientific research work as per the expectations of the entire nation.”

The interaction, also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, highlighted the growing scope of scientific and technological cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

“This landmark mission comes as our two great countries celebrate 75 years of our diplomatic relations,” Sharif said. “What could be more befitting tribute for this enduring friendship?”

He thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for enabling Pakistan’s participation in the mission, describing the development as a milestone in bilateral relations.

Munir, who also serves as Pakistan’s chief of defense forces, said Ali’s achievement was a source of pride for the country and its armed forces.

“We are really proud of you and proud of the armed forces that one out of us has gone into space and achieved this great accomplishment,” he said.

“Your presence aboard China’s space station is a proud testament to our time-tested strategic partnership.”