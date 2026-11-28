Al-AIN: Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar claimed a sixth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory and a record equalling third in succession on Friday, while Seth Quintero became the youngest FIA World Rally Raid Champion in W2RC history after a title fight that remained fiercely contested until the final stage in Al-Ain. On two wheels, Tosha Schareina overturned a near two-minute deficit on the final day to win the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge for the first time, while Daniel Sanders did exactly enough to retain the FIM World Rally Raid Championship by a single point. The 35th event ended with both World Championship battles still alive on the final day, an extraordinary conclusion to the ADDC’s first season finale since the World Rally Raid Championship was created in 2022. Three of the world’s leading car drivers began Friday separated by just 14 championship points, while the FIM title would ultimately be settled by one. Across both championships, the outcome remained alive until the final kilometers of a week that had taken the field from Al-Ain across Al-Dhafra to the Arabian Gulf at A- Sila’, through Liwa and finally back toward Al-Ain. There was nothing straightforward about the journey home. Leg 5 Abu Dhabi Sports Council covered 378 km from Madinat Zayed, including a final 217 km timed special through the dunes of Al Qua’a. The same remote landscape that hosted the 2025 Marathon Camp, and is known after sunset for some of the darkest skies in the UAE, offered rather less tranquillity in daylight. The dunes demanded accurate navigation and precise judgment over successive crests and drops, with the championship contenders required to remain focused until the very last kilometers of timed competition. For the first time in the history of the event, Al-Ain had hosted both the start and finish. Its oasis forms part of the Cultural Sites of Al-Ain, the UAE’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, where traditional falaj channels continue to carry water through date palm groves that have sustained life for generations. Six victories, three of them in succession, now place Nasser Al-Attiyah among the most successful drivers in the history of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Only Stephane Peterhansel, with seven car victories, has won it more often. Already a five-time winner when he arrived in Al-Ain, the Qatari left with victory number six and another commanding result on terrain on which he has consistently excelled. The final day still demanded concentration. Running first on the road, Al-Attiyah had no tracks to follow through the final special, but shrugged off that disadvantage to finish fourth on the day, just 48 seconds behind Dacia team-mate Lucas Moraes. Moraes held off the other Dacia team-mates Sebastien Loeb and Edouard Boulanger for the final-stage honors on the team’s final event, while Al-Attiyah and Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin did exactly what was required to return to the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory ramp. It completed a formidable week for Al-Attiyah, who had moved decisively into contention as the rally progressed before taking control in the Liwa dunes on Thursday despite late suspension damage. After almost 2,000 km of competition across Abu Dhabi, his sixth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge was secured, while the World Championship would belong to a driver from a very different generation. Seth Quintero began the final morning facing the greatest test of his young career. The 24-year-old Californian held a 12-point championship advantage over nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb and 14 over Al-Attiyah, with a maximum of 35 points still available. The margin had been steadily eroded during an intense week in Abu Dhabi. Quintero had arrived as championship leader but found himself fighting two of the most decorated drivers in modern rallying, both of whom had closed relentlessly as the stages unfolded. His own costly navigation error late on Thursday ensured that all three would enter the final day with the title still within reach. Friday demanded judgment rather than bravado. Toyota team-mate Henk Lategan stopped in the early running, leaving Quintero ahead of him and in the all-important final podium position. From there, the American measured his pace with remarkable maturity and maintained the concentration required to finish third on the day and third overall, enough to secure his maiden FIA World Rally Raid Championship by five points, the closest winning margin in championship history. At 24, he became the youngest FIA World Rally Raid Champion in the W2RC era and the first American to claim the title. “We didn’t just do it against randoms,” he said. “We did it against the best in the world and that’s an unbelievable feeling.” FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who founded the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in 1991, attended the rally and reflected on the sport, the event and the landscapes through which the championship had been decided. “What makes our sport possible is the trust people place in one another. The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge shows what we can achieve when we decide together what we want the future of rally-raid to look like. “I thank the organizers, everyone at the FIA and our colleagues at the FIM for their work. To the competitors and teams who put their trust in us and came here to race, thank you. You love this terrain and you have made it part of your own story.” There was home success too, although not without one last piece of drama. Emirati crew Mansour Al-Helei and Khalid Al-Kendi entered the final stage in control of the SSV category before their Maverick lost drive to all but one wheel. They nursed the wounded machine through the remaining kilometers to secure the class victory, complete an R-X Sport one-two and finish an impressive ninth overall. Mansour’s father Yahya Al-Helei and co-driver Ali Alajmi followed them home, taking second in SSV and completing the overall top ten. Evgenii Kudriavtcev and Andrei Rudnitski also had to coax a troubled car to the finish after severe engine overheating. They held on to win the Challenger class and take 11th overall, two places ahead of class runners-up Andrey Novikov and Dmitrii Kozhukhov. In the National class, Maksim Deikin and Kirill Izotov completed a dominant week in their Big Red Racing Can-Am. Having led throughout the event, they extended their advantage on the final day to win by 1h 37m 55s over Mathew Abraham and Arunas Gelazninkas in their Polaris, with George Young and Patrick McMurren completing the podium in another Big Red Racing Can-Am. The competitors returned to Al-Ain for the ceremonial finish and prize-giving, bringing the rally back to the community that had welcomed them at the start the previous Sunday. As that historic event drew to a close, Aref Hamad Al-Awani, secretary general of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, reflected on an event that had brought the World Championship across Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra before returning to Al-Ain to crown its champions. “We are proud of the success of the 35th edition of the rally, which marked a new milestone in the history of this prestigious event, demonstrated the emirate of Abu Dhabi’s exceptional organizational capabilities, showcased the unique natural landscapes and tourism attractions of Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra, and reinforced Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global motorsport destination, particularly through hosting the final round of the FIA and FIM World Rally-Raid Championships.”

Originally published by Arab News