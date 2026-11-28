ABU DHABI: The UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses is set to bring the 33rd Edition to a close in the Egyptian capital, with Gezira Sporting Club Racecourse in Cairo hosting the 19th and final leg on Sunday, concluding an international journey that has spanned four continents under the banner “From the UAE to the World.” The series is staged with the support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, vice president, deputy prime minister and chairman of the Presidential Court. The Egypt leg holds an important place in the Cup’s calendar as one of the principal Arab rounds of the series, for the support it offers to Arabian horse racing and the opportunity it gives owners and breeders to invest in breeding purebred Arabians and raising their standard. The Egyptian leg of the festival comprises seven races with a combined 53 runners, headed by the fifth and principal race for the Cup title over 1,600m. The main race brings together eight of Egypt’s leading purebred Arabians in a contest expected to go to the wire. Among them, Fahd Al-Ameen returns as the defending champion of the Egypt leg, having taken the title for owner and trainer Riyad Jalal Abu Hussein under jockey Abdel Maqsoud Shaaban at the same course in the 32nd Edition. Bariq Al-Amal, third in that running, lines up again for Saafan Stables, which also saddles Mabrouka Saafan, the only mare in the field. The Cairo race carries a particular significance as the finale of the 33rd Edition, a season of 19 races across 18 countries and four continents, contested at leading Arab, European and American racecourses. Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al-Dhaheri, chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, underlined the importance of the Egypt leg in closing the 33rd Edition. He said: “We take pride in staging the closing leg of the Cup in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, following a journey rich in success across a range of international racecourses, and we look forward to a strong contest bringing together elite purebred Arabians, in a way that reflects the standing of this race and its importance to owners and breeders. “We value the efforts of those organizing the Egypt leg and the cooperation they have extended to make this event a success. We take pride in what the participation of purebred Arabians adds to the competition, and in the way it highlights Egypt’s long-standing position in breeding the Arabian horse. We hope the closing leg delivers a contest worthy of what the Cup has achieved across its 33rd Edition.”

Originally published by Arab News