ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) may extend a deal with Saudi Arabia’s national carrier to charter three aircraft for its Saudi routes as it seeks to maintain international operations amid a fleet shortage, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan told Arab News on Friday.

The arrangement has freed up PIA’s Boeing 777 aircraft for flights to Britain and continental Europe after its wet-lease partner, Norway’s Norse Atlantic Airways, abruptly suspended operations this week, forcing the cancelation of two Pakistan-bound flights from London and Manchester.

“Yes, we have chartered three aircraft from Saudia for 15 days,” Khan said. “It’s part of our strategy and this may be extended depending on our assessment of the situation after a week.”

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted PIA temporary permission to operate Saudia aircraft on charter flights carrying its passengers to and from the Kingdom. The approval is valid for just over two weeks from Nov. 23, subject to operational conditions, according to a letter seen by Arab News.

Norse Atlantic has said it plans to file for bankruptcy unless it can urgently secure short-term financing to meet its liquidity needs. PIA restored its British flight operations on Thursday using its own Boeing 777 aircraft, a day after the cancelations.

“This was a contingency that in case the Norse planes are not available, we should have other aircraft without disruption,” Khan said. “We took these Airbus A330 planes for the KSA.”

PIA currently has 31 aircraft in its fleet, including 12 Boeing 777s, 16 Airbus A320s and three ATRs.

Khan said the three Saudi aircraft were operating flights to Jeddah and Madinah, while PIA continued to use its own aircraft for services to Riyadh and Dammam.

The charter operations began on Wednesday night, he said, adding that the arrangement would not affect passengers who had already booked PIA tickets.

“Those who bought PIA tickets for Saudi cities, they will be given seats on these chartered planes of Saudi airline, but nothing will change for the passengers. The tickets that have been booked, they will be valid,” he said.

An aviation industry official said Saudia’s own flight operations in Pakistan were continuing as usual despite the charter arrangement.

FLEET OVERHAUL

Beyond the immediate contingency measures, Khan said PIA was working on a longer-term plan to address its aircraft shortage and modernize its fleet through the acquisition of up to 50 planes.

The plan comes as PIA seeks to rebuild its operations following a privatization auction in December 2025, when a consortium led by Pakistan’s Arif Habib Group won a 75 percent stake in the airline with a bid of Rs135 billion ($482 million).

Once among Asia’s leading carriers, PIA accumulated billions of dollars in losses amid years of mismanagement, political interference and mounting debt. Its privatization was a key component of Pakistan’s economic reform program backed by the International Monetary Fund.

The proposed fleet acquisition includes up to 20 widebody and 30 narrowbody aircraft. Some will replace aging planes, while others will provide additional capacity to expand the airline’s domestic and international network. A formal announcement is expected in the first quarter of 2027.

PIA is looking to expand its international operations, particularly on routes to Britain, Europe and Canada, while increasing flight frequency and capacity on domestic, Gulf and regional routes.

The airline is weighing several acquisition options, including direct purchases, leasing and other financing arrangements. It has yet to decide on aircraft models, manufacturers or financing terms.

The modernization plan also envisages upgraded seating, cabin facilities and in-flight entertainment, alongside investment in engineering, maintenance, spare parts and crew training.