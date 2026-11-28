ISLAMABAD: Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan has said that Tehran and Washington were exchanging messages through Pakistan and Qatar as part of efforts to find a way to end the ongoing conflict, warning that Iran would respond if subjected to further aggression, CNN reported on Saturday.

Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam last month said Iran had conveyed through Pakistan that it was prepared to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if Washington lifted its naval blockade, but accused President Donald Trump of rejecting the proposal.

Pakistan and Qatar had helped broker an interim peace agreement between both sides in June, which sought to restore shipping through the strait, lift the US naval blockade and begin negotiations toward a broader deal addressing Iran’s nuclear program.

Speaking to CNN, Moghadam said messages were being exchanged between Iran and the United States through intermediaries, including Pakistan and Qatar.

“There is an exchange of messages with the United States through Qatar and Pakistan. Ideas are being exchanged and discussed with them and our foreign minister,” he said.

The ambassador’s remarks came as tensions persisted between both sides and diplomatic efforts continued to seek a resolution to the conflict, with regional countries pushing for talks to prevent further instability in the region.

Moghadam said Iran remained open to negotiations but would defend itself against any attack.

“We are ready to negotiate, but if there was an aggression, we’ll have a straight response,” he added.