Saudi lab replicates 20 years of road wear in days

Advanced simulator helps improve road quality and safety by 2030

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Roads General Authority (RGA) said it is using an advanced Heavy Vehicle Simulator (HVS) to assess road durability and performance under real-world conditions over the equivalent of a 20-year service life. The authority said the simulator, located at its road laboratory, recreates traffic loads, climatic and geological conditions, and material properties on a sample road section in a controlled environment, enabling researchers to evaluate the wear and tear expected over two decades of operation. According to the RGA, the technology accelerates testing procedures and helps predict road performance before construction begins, supporting more efficient spending, environmental and financial sustainability, and improved lifecycle management of infrastructure projects. The authority said the HVS is the first system of its kind in the Gulf region and the Middle East. The simulator features an automated loading mechanism capable of carrying out 26,000 loading cycles in both directions within 24 hours, with computer-controlled adjustable limits, and can operate at temperatures ranging from 15 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius. The laboratory system is equipped with automated monitoring and measurement tools, including precision sensors that record temperature, pressure, stress, strain and other key indicators. Data gathered during testing is transmitted continuously to a control unit, where a specialized technical team analyzes results and issues recommendations. The RGA said the simulator can test a wide range of scenarios involving traffic volumes, weather conditions, including dry and rainy environments, and different construction materials used across varying terrain, including sabkha, or salt-flat, areas. The authority said the technology helps ensure road quality under diverse operating conditions while expediting assessments of construction materials and design performance. The initiative supports the goals of the Kingdom’s road sector program, which aims to improve road safety and quality, reduce traffic congestion, raise Saudi Arabia’s road quality ranking to sixth globally, and lower road fatalities to fewer than five deaths per 100,000 people by 2030.