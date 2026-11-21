QUETTA: Pakistani security forces killed 15 suspected militants in two operations in the southwestern Balochistan province, destroying several hideouts and recovering a large quantity of weapons and ammunition, officials said on Saturday, as the country steps up efforts to combat a longstanding insurgency in the region.

The operations took place in Mastung district amid a surge in militant violence in Balochistan, where separatist groups have repeatedly targeted security forces, government installations and infrastructure. Pakistan accuses India of supporting the insurgents, an allegation New Delhi denies.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for the two operations, saying they had killed 15 militants belonging to groups the government collectively describes as Fitna-al-Hindustan, or India-backed militants.

“The sacrifices and determination of our security forces to completely eliminate terrorism are commendable,” Sharif said in a statement issued by his office.

“The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our brave security forces in the fight against terrorism.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said several militant hideouts had been destroyed and a large quantity of weapons and ammunition seized during the operations.

He also identified four areas that had been cleared of militants under the ongoing campaign.

Bugti described the operations as an important success in efforts to restore stability to Balochistan, saying the provincial government’s priorities included protecting lives and property and establishing lasting peace.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the security forces, saying their actions demonstrated the country’s commitment to protecting national security.

The operations come amid heightened security concerns in Mastung, where militants have carried out several attacks in recent months.

On Nov. 12, an explosives-laden vehicle targeted a paramilitary Frontier Corps post along the N-25 highway in the district, killing two civilians and injuring 17 people, including security personnel, according to police.

Three militants were killed as security forces repelled the assault, which was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has faced a decades-long separatist insurgency. Armed groups, including the BLA, accuse the central government of exploiting the province’s mineral resources without providing local communities a fair share of the benefits, allegations Islamabad rejects.

The province has experienced a sharp escalation in violence this year, with militant groups increasingly targeting security installations, transport routes and economic infrastructure.

According to the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies, 829 people were killed in militant attacks and security operations in Balochistan during the third quarter of 2026, compared with 265 in the preceding three months.

Pakistan has intensified operations against armed groups in Balochistan and the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where militants have also stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians.

Prime Minister Sharif said the government would continue its campaign against militant violence across the country, including in Balochistan, until lasting security was restored.