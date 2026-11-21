Saudi Ambassador to Albania Turki bin Ibrahim Al-Madhi recently presented his credentials as non-resident ambassador to North Macedonia to President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova in Skopje. Al-Madhi conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for North Macedonia and its people, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. The president expressed her gratitude to the government and people of Saudi Arabia and said her country looked forward to working with the Kingdom and strengthening cooperation across all fields.