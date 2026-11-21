Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister says Tehran remains ‌in contact with ‌mediators to help facilitate dialogue

Talks take place as Trump insists on a permanent deal to stop Iran getting a nuclear weapon

A Qatari delegation has held fresh talks in Tehran, an Iranian official said, as ​diplomatic efforts continued to end the war triggered by US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February. News of the meeting on Friday came as President Donald Trump repeated his demand that any agreement with Iran must ensure that it does not acquire a nuclear weapon. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran remained ‌in contact with ‌mediators, including Qatar, which ​has ‌long ⁠used ​its ties ⁠with both Iran and the United States to help facilitate dialogue in regional disputes. “We are in contact with mediators, including the Qataris, both in person and virtually, and are holding ⁠the necessary discussions to see whether ‌another opportunity ‌can be given to diplomacy,” ​Gharibabadi said, according ‌to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The United ‌States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to launch strikes against Israel and Gulf states hosting US military ‌bases. The conflict has drawn in countries across the region, disrupted ⁠shipping ⁠and pushed up global energy prices. Gharibabadi echoed remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in an interview with the state-owned Iran newspaper that Tehran still hoped diplomacy could end its war with the United States. Speaking to Fox news on Saturday, Trump said he was planning to make a permanent deal with Iran that would not allow them to have a nuclear weapon. He also claimed he had already carried out "the ultimate regime change" in Iran by taking out two sets of leaders, and is now dealing with the third group.