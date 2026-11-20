Saudi-US education deals target digital content, curricula and edtech

WASHINGTON: During his official visit to the US, Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan witnessed the signing of nine bilateral cooperation agreements between Saudi educational entities and American universities, institutions and companies. Focused on educational technologies, curricula and digital content, the agreements aim to develop educational tools and resources, leverage international expertise, and enhance educational quality and outcomes. Spanning specialized education, assessment and evaluation, modern technology integration, digital solutions and curriculum enrichment, the Saudi-US partnerships leverage global expertise to advance educational platforms and foster international technical collaboration. They align with the Ministry of Education’s strategic direction to accelerate digital transformation across the education ecosystem and expand the use of innovation to elevate educational practices.