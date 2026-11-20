ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday identified its tax authority, a major welfare program and several state-run infrastructure and energy bodies among 10 federal institutions flagged for heightened corruption risks in a government assessment, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said.

The assessment comes as Pakistan pursues governance reforms under its $7 billion International Monetary Fund loan program, which includes commitments to identify corruption vulnerabilities in federal agencies and develop measures to address them.

“I would like to make it clear again that this review is not a charge sheet against anyone, nor has any institution been labelled as a bad institution,” Tarar said during a televised briefing. “Consider this as a precautionary mechanism.”

Tarar named the Federal Board of Revenue, the Benazir Income Support Program, Pakistan Railways, the National Highway Authority, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines and state-owned electricity distribution companies among the institutions flagged as more vulnerable, citing the scale of their financial operations and exposure to potential irregularities.

The assessment, coordinated by the Ministry of Law and Justice, reviewed 25 federal institutions against more than 300 indicators, drawing on audit findings, regulatory records and information from investigative agencies, he said.

Tarar said the exercise, undertaken on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s initiative, was intended to encourage institutions to identify and address their own weaknesses rather than wait for external scrutiny. He described it as an unprecedented effort by a Pakistani government to undertake institutional “self-accountability.”

Pakistan published an IMF-prepared Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment in November 2025 as part of its loan program commitments. The report identified widespread corruption risks, weak institutional oversight and governance shortcomings that the lender said were undermining economic performance.

The government subsequently committed to developing an action plan targeting 10 federal agencies identified through an institutional risk assessment as having the highest corruption risks.

Tarar did not refer to the IMF during Friday’s briefing, instead presenting the latest assessment as part of the prime minister’s broader governance reform agenda.

He said the report proposed approximately 400 reforms, including measures to digitize government operations, clarify institutional responsibilities and strengthen financial oversight and accountability.

The minister also pointed to reforms already under way, including faceless customs assessments, digitized tax audits and the use of digital wallets for welfare payments.

He said the assessment and proposed reforms would be made public following approval by the prime minister and federal cabinet, with periodic updates on implementation.

“Instead of waiting for others to point out our weaknesses, we should point them out and bring them in front of the public and ensure that they are reformed,” Tarar said.