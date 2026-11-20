Achievements reflect Kingdom’s digital transformation in recent years and highlight key roles of AI, cybersecurity and user-focused government services in sustaining progress

Next phase requires innovation to be embedded into processes, including use of AI and data to anticipate people’s needs rather than simply improving existing procedures, analysts say

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia took first place globally in the UN’s Online Service Index, and was ranked fourth worldwide in its E-Government Development Index for 2026, achievements that experts said reflected the digital transformation in the Kingdom and highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and user-focused government services in efforts to sustain its progress. Mohammed Al-Shaghdali, technology lead at KPMG Middle East, said the most successful digital services were designed around the user’s journey rather than internal procedures. Saudi citizens and residents had already experienced the digital transformation in the country through services that were now delivered in minutes, sometimes before they were even requested, he added. The next phase in the process required a move away from simple digitized services toward “intelligent services” that are supported by data integration across government agencies and the responsible use of AI, Al-Shaghdali said, and cybersecurity must be incorporated into the design of digital services from the outset to mitigate risks. AI can shift government services from reactive to proactive processes but its success will depend on governance that ensures transparency, data quality and the protection of privacy, he said, adding: “Digital trust is built not through campaigns, but through daily experience.” He expects the future of Saudi digital leadership to revolve around three pillars: AI-driven autonomous government services, deeper public-private integration, and national capabilities that can transform the Kingdom into “an exporter, rather than merely a consumer, of digital solutions.” Ibrahim Al-Hudhaif, head of real estate asset management at Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Holding, said the Kingdom’s leadership in the field of digital government reflected the success of Saudi Vision 2030 in translating strategic national ambitions into tangible human and economic benefits. “What distinguishes the Saudi experience is not merely the speed of its digital transformation,” he said, “but the application of innovation to redefine the relationship between the government and the individual, developing services that enhance quality of life, safeguard the value of time and solidify trust in government institutions.” Government innovation contributed to improved competitiveness and productivity by reducing business costs, stimulating investment, attracting talent and creating new economic opportunities, he added. The next phase required innovation to be embedded into processes as a sustainable institutional approach and the use of AI and data to anticipate people’s needs, rather than simply improving existing procedures, Al-Hudhaif said. He emphasized that the UN rankings therefore should be viewed not as an end result but as an opportunity for Saudi Arabia to further develop and export innovative digital government solutions. The UN report, which evaluated 194 countries, also ranked Saudi Arabia first globally in several key indicators, including E-Participation, the Telecommunication Infrastructure Index, and E-Government Infrastructure. Riyadh also secured joint first place in the Local Online Service Index, which assessed 194 cities worldwide. The Kingdom’s progress in the rankings reflected the scale of its digital transformation in recent years, having risen from 52nd place globally in 2018 to fourth now. The UN report also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s institutional framework for digital government, data and AI, which is supported by integrated agencies and initiatives such as the Digital Government Authority. The chairperson of the authority’s board of directors, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha, said the success in the UN rankings was the result of Saudi Vision 2030, launched in 2016, which had established technology and innovation as key drivers of national development and global competitiveness. The governor of the Digital Government Authority, Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan, said that Saudi citizens were essential partners in the Kingdom’s digital transformation, and their needs and feedback were driving the improvements in government services.