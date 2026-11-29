Saudi Arabia reaffirms its support for the Palestinian government on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

Ambassador Al-Matar emphasizes the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital

RIYADH: Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matar, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the League of Arab States, affirmed the Kingdom’s support for the Palestinian government during a ceremony on Sunday marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. Al-Matar emphasized that establishing a viable, independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is essential for a just two-state solution and lasting peace, according to the Saudi Press Agency. He confirmed the Kingdom’s ongoing support for the Palestinian government to strengthen it to meet its obligations to the Palestinian people, and warned of Israeli measures aimed at weakening it. The event in Cairo was attended by the league’s Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy, permanent representatives, members of diplomatic missions in Egypt, and representatives of Al-Azhar and the Coptic Orthodox Church. Al-Matar highlighted that the Saudi-proposed Arab Peace Initiative offers a framework for regional peace based on land for peace and a two-state solution. He also stressed that the New York Declaration, issued in July 2025, embodied a historic international consensus on the need to end the Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state. Al-Matar said Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the EU and Norway, launched the “Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution” in 2024 to coordinate international efforts to achieve lasting peace. He warned of undermining peace prospects through Israeli settlement expansion, annexation attempts, forced displacement, and settler violence. He stressed that the unity of the Palestinian territories is a fundamental pillar for establishing an independent and viable Palestinian state. He also called for a ceasefire and for ensuring unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.